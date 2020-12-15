BOISE — A health order for Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties failed Tuesday after protests last week delayed the board's vote.
The vote split 3-3, with commissioners Elt Hasbrouck of Valley County, Ryan Stirm of Boise County and state Rep. Megan Blanksma of Elmore County voting against the health order. All three Ada County representatives voted for the order. Tied votes automatically fail. Board Chairwoman Betty Ann Nettleton of Elmore County is able to cast a vote to break ties, but chose not to do so on the health order.
The order, among other things, would have mandated masks in Elmore and Boise counties, in addition to the existing mask mandates Ada and Valley counties. It also would have required businesses shift to a socially distanced practices and limit capacity. Violation of the order would be a misdemeanor offense.
The three commissioners who voted against the order all said they had received comments demonstrating overwhelming opposition to it. Hasbrouck said he was concerned an order would cause people to become leery of the COVID-19 vaccine, and that keeping an advisory would make people more likely to "keep doing what they need to keep doing."
Stirm said he had heard a lot of "stern disregard" from Boise County residents about the order.
"They do not want an order," Stirm said. "People will take care of themselves and protect themselves as best they can."
Blanksma, who previously voted against the health advisory currently in place, said she wanted "cooperation rather than compliance" with mask-wearing and public health.
"I have noticed a substantial uptick in mask-wearing" in Elmore County, Blanksma told the board, and suggested the state government put out more public service announcements to educate the population.
"The responsibility is on all of us, and there's more in the way of cooperation to really work hard at that," Blanksma said.
Board member Dr. Ted Epperly said that in order to drop mask requirements, there would need to be a major downshift in case numbers in all four counties.
"To lift the mask and gathering restrictions, we want 2 cases per 100K. Right now, it’s up to 90 cases per 100K — 45 times higher than what they want to see," Epperly said about the case rates in Ada County.
Idaho has recorded 122,217 COVID-19 cases since March. As of Dec. 6, the last date for which CDH has full data, the district has recorded 25,610 cases.
PROTESTS
Around 200 people, including several families, stood outside Central District Health's headquarters Tuesday afternoon to protest additional mandates. Last week's meeting attracted 300 to 400 protestors and was abruptly adjourned after protesters also targeted board members' houses, including Epperly's.
"I personally have no problems with people assembling and protesting peacefully, but I draw the line at trespassing," Epperly said.
Epperly on Saturday said the Ada County Sheriff's Office would put a heavier patrol presence in his neighborhood during Tuesday's meeting, and that a patrol cruiser would be parked in front of his house in case of other problems.
Boise police officers and Idaho State Police officers patrolled Tuesday's protest at the Central District Health building. Boise officers did not wear name tags during the event, and instead wore ID numbers that can be used in the place of a name. In April, protesters demonstrated outside the home of a Meridian police officer who arrested a trespasser at a closed city playground, after the officer's name was released on social media.
"People involved in tonight’s meeting have felt threatened by protesters," the police department said in a press release Tuesday; "our officers have also been the target of those threats."
Police worked with board members and their families Tuesday "regarding concerns about their safety at home and taking the necessary precautions," the release said.
Last week, the Boise Police Department obtained arrest warrants for two people who protested at board member Diana Lachiondo's house, and made another arrest of a woman accused of trespassing inside Central District Health's building.
Deputy Chief Ron Winegar said the police were on the lookout for a "small group of individuals who have an intent to be violent, could be violent" during Tuesday's demonstration, which remained peaceful. Demonstrators pounded drums and large buckets and took up chants such as "cancel the order" and "you took an oath."
"Police were not involved in any events of significance," the Boise Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon at the protest's conclusion.
Recent anti-mask protests at Boise businesses have spurred the Boise Metro Chamber to create guidance for business owners on following local mandates and handling backlash.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have a legal basis to refuse service of unmasked customers because these customers pose a threat to the health and safety of employees and other customers,” according the chamber's guidance.