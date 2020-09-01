Health care officials in the Treasure Valley discussed COVID-19 testing numbers and strategies during a video call with members of the media Tuesday morning.
The call included physicians and leaders with St. Luke's Health System, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Saltzer Health, West Valley Medical Group, Primary Health Medical Group and Valor Health. Each had a similar message — daily testing rates remain high for symptomatic patients, but the overall positivity rate has seen a slight drop in recent weeks.
"That tells us that people in the community are starting to take this seriously," St. Luke’s Executive Medical Director Dr. Robert Cavagnol said. "We know that the people of the community are the ones to really help us get this pandemic under control."
Officials said while the latter statistic is encouraging, "we're not even close to being out of the woods," several of them reiterated, as hospitals and clinics remained challenged by COVID-19 cases, which drain resources and capacities, particularly in Ada and Canyon counties, where a bulk of the state's outbreaks have occurred. It is unknown what impact opening schools will have, but all the officials on the call anticipate another increase.
Officials said they've worked to improve turnaround time for tests — in part by primarily testing symptomatic patients — and continue to explore other testing options to expedite that further, such as antigen or saliva tests. Some of the organizations are already utilizing these different types of tests, with results available in 15 minutes to a few hours.
"Continuing to test is essential if we want any control of the disease," Primary Health CEO Dr. David Peterman. "Testing is our way out of the pandemic."
During Tuesday's call, officials also discussed various safety tips for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, since many past COVID-19 spikes have been associated with holiday gatherings. Each encouraged people to stay in small groups and to wear masks if it isn't possible to physically distance.
"As we go into this weekend, we can do this safely and keep our numbers trending down if we just follow the simple guidance we've been given," West Valley Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Augustus said. "If we don't continue to be vigilant, we're going to see an increase in two to three weeks, and we're going to be back to trouble again."