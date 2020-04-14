Dear Canyon County Voters,
COVID-19 has disrupted many things, including the upcoming May Primary Election. In conjunction with the Secretary of State’s Office, Governor Little has ordered all voting in the May 2020 Primary Election to be done by mail absentee only. As of this writing, the essential services/stay-home order is still in effect. It is anybody’s guess as to what the situation will be like when Election Day arrives on May 19. Additionally, polling place locations and poll workers are extremely limited to non-existent.
The following bullet points will help you navigate this unprecedented election:
- All registered voters should have received a mailer from the Secretary of State. Please read and follow the instructions.
- Voters must fill out an absentee ballot request form and choose which ballot they want (Republican, Democrat, or Unaffiliated). Otherwise, the Elections Office will not know which ballot to send.
- Registered voters can request their absentee ballot at idahovotes.gov. This website gets overwhelmed at times, so I recommend trying off-times.
- We have also placed absentee ballot request forms outside the Elections Office, located at 1102 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell. These forms can be filled out and dropped in the mail slot by the front door.
- You must register to vote if you have recently moved, changed your name, or have never registered. If you have not voted in four (4) years, you have likely been purged from the system and must re-register.
- You may register to vote at idahovotes.gov if you have a valid driver’s license. You can also download and print a voter registration card from canyonco.org/elections, fill it out, and mail or drop off at the Elections Office. Voter registration forms are also available outside of the Elections Office.
- Absentee ballot request forms must be submitted by 8pm on May 19, 2020.
- Official voted ballots will be accepted by mail or through the Elections Office mail slot until June 2, 2020.
- The first mailing of absentee ballots in Canyon County will be April 17, 2020.
- The Elections Office DOES NOT have anything to do with the U.S. Census.
- The Elections Office DOES NOT have anything to do with the government stimulus checks.
- Fraudulent voting will be prosecuted.
Our Elections Office is currently inundated with calls, so please use the online resources available through idahovotes.gov and canyonco.org/elections if possible.