BOISE — An individual staying at Boise Rescue Mission's River of Life men's shelter was tested for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
The unidentified guest was displaying symptoms of COVID-19 was evaluated by EMS professionals, taken to the hospital for testing and is now in isolation at the shelter to await the results.
“We have always served people with serious illnesses in our shelters and so the precautions that many in the community have been advised to take for COVID19, such as sanitizing surfaces, hand washing and good hygiene are standard practice at the Mission," Mission CEO Bill Roscoe said the press release. "We have redoubled our efforts and insured that our Guests are often reminded of precautions to take."
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, including three in Ada County.