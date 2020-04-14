BOISE — On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little visited the state's staging area in Boise, where hundreds of thousands of medical supplies are being stockpiled and distributed throughout Idaho.
Officials said there are enough supplies, which are overseen by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, in stock to "meet the projected demand for another two weeks based on mitigation strategies currently in place." Additional resources can be secured as needed, according to the governor's office.
"Right now, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers’ needs, and we are continuing to secure more medical supplies to further prepare us," Little said in a press release. "The protection of our healthcare workers is a big part of preserving healthcare capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe. Our goal from the start has been to slow the spread of coronavirus to protect lives and preserve healthcare capacity so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible."
The supplies — which were provided by private donors, the federal government and other sources — Idaho has received as of Tuesday include:
- 36,842 gowns
- 44,888 face shields
- 887,975 gloves
- 5,518 coveralls
- 100,690 N95 masks
- 215,358 surgical masks
- 88,992 safety goggles
"The statewide stay-home order is working to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short-term," Little said. "I urge citizens and businesses to continue to donate medical supplies."
Information on how to donate medical supplies is available at coronavirus.idaho.gov/how-to-help.