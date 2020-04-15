BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has extended his statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus through April 30, but with some modifications “to begin to allow our economy to reopen safely.”
Effective today, some businesses that had been classified as “non-essentially” can reopen, the governor said, if they can operate via curbside pickup and delivery, maintain social distancing for staff and patrons, and limit the number of people in the business at a time.
“To be clear, this excludes some non-essential businesses where people simply cannot safely social-distance,” Little said, such as bars, nightclubs, hair and nail salons, and public events and gatherings.”
“Believe me, nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little said during a video press conference Wednesday. “Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible, if there’s an upward trend in severe COVID-19 cases in between now and then.”
“We will evaluate the order based on the facts and circumstances at the end of the month,” he said.
Asked for examples of businesses that would be able to reopen right away under the modifications to the order, Little cited retailers such as garden shops and jewelry stores, and services such as pet-grooming businesses.
“Everyone must ramp up their effort to do two things,” the governor said, “social distancing and wearing face mask coverings in public places.” He said, “Even our everyday actions,” such as shopping and working, “require social distancing.”
Additionally, out-of-state travelers will need to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the state.
Little’s amended order doesn’t specifically address when schools will open again; he chose to leave that to the state board of education.
Idaho has recently seen a slow-down in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is the disease caused by the virus. Just 11 new cases were confirmed as of Tuesday evening, but Little emphasized the need for Idahoans to hold the line and maintain all the same social distancing practices he asked them to follow when he originally put the stay at home order in place, on March 25.
Reporter Tommy Simmons contributed.