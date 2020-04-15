BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has extended his statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus through April 30, but with some modifications “to begin to allow our economy to reopen safely.”
Effective immediately, some businesses that had been classified as “non-essential” can reopen, the governor said, if they can operate via curbside pickup and delivery, maintain social distancing for staff and patrons, and limit the number of people in the business at a time.
“To be clear, this excludes some non-essential businesses where people simply cannot safely social-distance,” Little said, "such as nightclubs, bars, restaurants/dine-in, indoor gyms and recreational facilities, hair and nail salons, and public events and gatherings."
“Believe me, nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little said during a video press conference Wednesday. “Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible, if there’s an upward trend in severe COVID-19 cases in between now and then.”
“We will evaluate the order based on the facts and circumstances at the end of the month,” he said.
Asked for examples of businesses that would be able to reopen right away under the modifications to the order, Little cited retailers such as garden shops and jewelry stores, and services such as pet-grooming businesses.
State Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, "We don't want people going inside and milling in those spaces and congregating there, but if they can transact it through delivery or through curbside drop-off or pickup, those are the businesses that'll be able to do something different over the next two weeks."
“Everyone must ramp up their effort to do two things,” the governor said, “social distancing and wearing face mask coverings in public places.” He said, “To get to where we want to be, even our everyday actions, shopping and working, requires increased social distancing.”
Additionally, Little's amended order requires out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the state. He said neighboring states, including Utah, already have imposed such requirements. "We don't need people coming here that are coming from a place that has a lot of community spread, and in essence going backward on the great progress we're making," he said.
Little’s amended order doesn’t specifically address when schools will open again; he chose to leave that to the state Board of Education in conjunction with local school districts.
Idaho has recently seen a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is the disease caused by the virus. Just 11 new cases were confirmed as of Tuesday evening, but Little emphasized the need for Idahoans to hold the line and maintain all the same social distancing practices he asked them to follow when he originally put the stay-at-home order in place on March 25.
During Wednesday's press conference, Little was asked about an April 12 letter from House Speaker Scott Bedke urging him to lift his statewide order and instead turn over control to Idaho's seven public health districts. "A statewide, one-size-fits-all approach, in my judgment, is ill advised," Bedke wrote in the letter, first reported by Boise State Public Radio. Bedke's letter also contained a veiled threat, saying, "I am mindful, as you are, that the way you exercise legislative powers now will affect how the Legislature views those powers when it next convenes."
"I'm always concerned and interested in the opinions of the duly elected legislators in Idaho," Little said. "But as I view my responsibility on a statewide basis, I have to do what's right for the safety of the people of the state of Idaho."
He said he's "keenly aware" that there are places in Idaho that haven't had reported cases. "But because we don't have enough testing, we're not fully confident in that," he said. "And the other issue is those are the areas with the least amount of health care capacity. ... That makes what we're doing even make more sense."
Regarding other elected officials, he said, "I always take their advice and counsel, but I've got to do what I've got to do for the safety of Idaho."
Asked about an earlier letter from the Bonner County sheriff contending the statewide stay-home order was unconstitutional, Little said, "Subsequent to that, I got a letter from the entire Sheriffs Association supporting what I'm doing. I'm sensitive to the input I have. ... But again, I've got to do what I've got to do for the good of the people of Idaho."
"I get it," the governor said. "Somewhere in my DNA, there's some libertarian bones, and that's my nature. But this particular issue requires an incredible amount of leadership to make these hard decisions to get over this. This is what a chief executive, this is what your job is, to collectively look at the best thing to do for your community. And I'm going to continue to do that."
Asked why Idaho hasn't been a part of the multi-state planning for reopening that's been launched by Oregon, Washington and California, Little said he's been talking with other governors. "I'm delighted to communicate about it," he said. "But we are vastly different than the three states on the west coast, because their concern is predicated on large urban areas where they have a lot of mass transit. We're different. ... I have no problem cooperating on data, cooperating on research, cooperating on supplies, but we are pretty different than those other three states."
Little said his hope is that Wednesday's announcement will allow Idaho businesses to formulate plans to reopen in May with changes to how their businesses operate, in order to observe social distancing requirements. For businesses to reopen after April 30, Little said, they'll need to plan to "do the following things: Maintain social distancing for staff and patrons. Provide adequate sanitation and protective covering for employees and patrons. Limit the number of people in the business at a time. Direct the flow of people in the operation, and offer curbside and pickup delivery."
"A lot of them want time to be able to reformulate how they're doing things," he said."We hope that we'll have enough meat on the bones in the guidance that they'll be able to do that."
Local health districts should be able to provide guidance as businesses develop those plans, he said.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said Idaho's public health districts are "under a lot of stress" due to their increased workload. "We are working very hard to get them additional funding, which should be coming out in the next week," she said, "so that they can hire additional help." That may allow Idaho to step up its work on contact tracing for confirmed cases, she said, as Utah already has.
Little said, "Here's what it comes down to. Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short term. ... Preventive measures will be necessary until a vaccine or effective therapeutics become available."
"We may have to go through phases, loosening and tightening these measures," he said. "My message is that we are making incredible progress because of the current behavior of the people of Idaho. ... Continuing to do that is the right thing to do."
Reporter Tommy Simmons contributed.