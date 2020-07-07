BOISE — In Gov. Brad Little's weekly AARP conference call, he said the lack of information about the novel coronavirus was "frustrating," but he said more details are coming Thursday about the state's plan for schools and sports this fall.
On Monday, Idaho broke 8,000 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases. Amid a spike in cases that started last month, Little and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn are urging Idahoans to respond to the virus now to avoid a bigger outbreak later this year.
"We are very concerned about this fall, when the regular flu season will show up," Little said. "We need to do all we can to get these numbers under control."
"We were hopeful we could get through the summer without seeing a second wave of illness," Hahn said at the beginning of Tuesday's call. "We knew it would come back, but we were hopeful it would not be so quickly."
Several people on the call asked how Idahoans should respond to businesses who weren't taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19. The governor said it would make the most sense for Idahoans to respond by simply not patronizing those businesses.
"We don't have a police force to go out to every establishment, but by not patronizing the establishment, that's the best way," Little said.
He also hinted at new guidelines and a statewide plan that will be announced Thursday afternoon that will offer guidance about high school sports resuming. Little will speak with the Idaho State Board of Education Thursday morning about a new K-12 school reopening plan before providing the plan to the rest of the state.
"We have a statewide plan that deals with that very issue … how much is determined by the local school board, how much is determined by the state high school athletic association," Little said.
President Donald Trump is pushing for states to reopen schools this fall. At a White House roundtable hosted by Trump Tuesday, speakers addressed the need to get students back in the classroom, both for academic and mental health reasons, the Associated Press reports. They minimized the risk of the spread of COVID-19 among children but acknowledged that it was important to protect the vulnerable.
"We're very much gong to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools," Trump said.
STAGE 4
Also on Thursday, Little will hold a press conference at noon about the state's reopening status, which is currently at Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
Hahn said she hoped that by following recent mask orders by cities including Boise, case numbers would not rise with the same speed as they have been in recent weeks. However, Little said a statewide mandatory mask order would not make sense right now.
During the call, a Lewiston resident voiced concerns about the state's testing capacity.
Idaho is still struggling with a lack of testing supplies throughout the state, Hahn responded.
"There are challenges in getting instruments, in supplies, in getting tests," she said.
At the end of May, Little’s coronavirus testing task force released a set of recommendations for testing high-priority groups of Idahoans, which included an end goal of reaching a testing capacity of 150,900 tests per week; no time frame was included for when the end goal should be reached. As of June 22, only 9,000 to 10,000 tests are being run a week statewide, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare previously told the Idaho Press.