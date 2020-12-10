BOISE — Gov. Brad Little made an anguished plea to Idahoans Thursday to choose to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 to avoid a looming crisis in the state’s hospitals, but declined to issue any further public health restrictions across the state.
Instead, Idaho will remain under the current modified Stage 2 public health order, which forbids public or private gatherings of more than 10 people while making exceptions for schools and political and religious gatherings.
The current order, which took effect Nov. 14, permits all businesses to remain open; requires six-foot physical distancing statewide “wherever possible"; and strongly recommends wearing face coverings while in public. It also requires masks at long-term care facilities; requires employers to follow sanitation, distancing, and other preventive guidelines; and prohibits bars from serving patrons unless they’re seated.
“This is getting critical right now, and we need people to do the right thing,” the governor said. Without a change in Idahoans’ behavior, he warned, the state will have to activate crisis standards of care, which guides rationing care from overwhelmed facilities and providers.
The state Board of Health & Welfare is meeting Friday morning to enact a new rule laying out how the standards can be activated; a panel of experts and state officials finalized the standards in June.
“My fellow Idahoans, we should all care about the situation in our hospitals right now, regardless of our views of COVID-19 and the pandemic response,” Little said. “If the state of Idaho must activate crisis standards of care, you or someone you love may be turned away from the hospital or given a lower standard of care, because there are too few resources to go around.”
He added grimly, “This is something our state has never had to do.”
Asked about local health districts and other local governments that are receiving intensive resistance, including security threats, when they try to respond to their local pandemic conditions with mask mandates or other measures, Little said he’s not ready to step in from the state level.
“It isn’t that I want to dump it on the schools or dump it on the health districts, it’s the fact that I believe compliance will be better if it comes from the local level,” the governor said. “I’m not denying that I do have that authority and I haven’t said I wouldn’t use it at some point in time.”
“But the secret is compliance,” he said. “I want people to comply, to voluntarily go out and do the right thing, whether they’re under an order or whether they’re not under an order, to get the incidence rate down.”
As for the local governments, he said, “I believe I’ve been as supportive as I can.”
To help illustrate how dire the state’s health care crisis with COVID-19 has become, the governor invited three guests to speak at his news conference, including a Twin Falls man in his 40s who nearly died from COVID-19; a critical care nurse; and a Kootenai Health pulmonologist.
“I just didn’t take it serious,” said Jason Stevens of Twin Falls. Then he became infected, was seriously ill and almost died; he missed weeks of work and saw big impacts on his family. “I was an unlucky one — you don’t have to be,” he said, urging Idahoans to follow guidance to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash hands.
"I sure hope that we can put this thing away, and it’s going to take all of us together to help comply with some of that," he said.
Kristen Connelly, a critical care nurse at St. Luke’s, said, “The truth is we are in a pandemic and it’s a serious, devastating situation and catastrophic for so many people. … The reality is I see illness and loneliness and fear and isolation, I see so much suffering.”
With tears, she shared the story of trying with every means she and her colleagues had to save a mom suffering from the virus, without success; the mom died, and her baby will grow up without her.
Dr. Robert Scoggins, a pulmonologist at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, said, “This is not like a virus I’ve ever seen. ... The number of patients we have and the severity of illness that they have is much greater.”
“The capacity issues are straining our system,” he said. “Our staff is becoming fatigued and burned out.”
“I think that we’re ready for this to be over, never really wanted it to happen,” Scoggins said, “and we don’t get to ignore it in the hospital. These patients, they come, and we have to take care of them. We can’t deny the virus exists. We have to deal with the patients and take care of them.”
Little said, “There’s a lot of noise out there. When it comes to my position as governor, there are just as many people saying Idaho is doing too little as there are people saying we’ve done too much in our pandemic response."
“I want to address the folks who think COVID-19 is no big deal," the governor said. "The situation in our hospitals right now is not something you can debate.”
“The hospitals aren’t fudging the numbers,” he said. “They have absolutely no incentive to make our current situation seem worse than it is. The problem facing our medical facilities is real.”
Idaho recorded 2,298 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record. The state has had the highest test positivity rate in the nation for the second week in a row at 22.9%, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Dec. 6. So far during the pandemic, 116,203 Idahoans have contracted the novel coronavirus and 1,103 have died from the disease.
Over 3,000 Idahoans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Dec. 7, the last day Idaho's coronavirus data dashboard was updated, COVID-19 patients were in 93 ICU beds and 455 Idahoans were hospitalized with the disease.
“If we cannot collectively and individually do a better job to slow the spread of this virus, this situation will affect you personally," Little said, "whether you get COVID or not.”
