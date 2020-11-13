BOISE — Gov. Brad Little sent Idaho back to Stage 2 of reopening on Friday afternoon and mobilized the National Guard to help respond to the pandemic as COVID-19 cases in Idaho reach new peaks.
"Every day that passes, we are breaking the number of COVID deaths and the number of new cases in communities across our state," Little said.
Idaho has over 78,279 confirmed and probably cases of COVID-19 since March. On Thursday, 1,158 new cases were reported and 749 deaths had been attributed to the disease.
In Stage 2, gatherings of fewer than 10 people will be allowed, where social distancing can be maintained. Employers are asked to continue to encourage telework, “wherever possible and feasible with business operations,” according to the “Idaho Rebounds” plan, and to return employees to work in phases.
During Friday's press conference, Little said people needed to take "personal responsibility" and wear masks. He did not issue a mask mandate.
"Masks not only prevent you from spreading to others, it prevents you from breathing droplets from others," Little said. "This is a fact supported by countless scientific studies."
Little also mobilized 100 National Guardsmen to provide additional medical capacity for hospitals and long-term care facilities in the state.
"Hospitals have said it is only a matter of weeks before they must start rationing care," Little said during the press conference.
This story will be updated.