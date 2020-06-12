BOISE — More details emerged Thursday on Gov. Brad Little’s proposal to leverage $200 million in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act to provide local property tax relief, and local city and county leaders expressed curiosity and interest.
Cities or counties would have the option to participate; if they did, the federal money would reimburse their public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period related to COVID-19, on the condition that the savings go to local property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bill.
Cities and counties also would have to agree not to take the 3% increase in their property tax budgets next year that’s allowed by law, and not to use any “forgone” balance from past years in which the full 3% increase wasn’t taken. They’d still, however, be allowed to collect more property taxes from new construction or annexation.
That’s a significant difference between this proposal and a controversial property tax freeze bill that passed the Idaho House this year at the behest of Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, but was panned by local governments and killed in the Senate.
“It’s not a complete budget freeze,” said Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties. “It really allows them to receive additional funding through property taxes if they’ve had new growth.”
Another key difference, Grigg said, is that the program is voluntary for cities or counties. “This concept that the governor has put forth, really it leaves that decision making to the local officials, whether they be the city council or the board of county commissioners,” he said. That allows them to take into account what’s actually happening in their community, he said.
Many local officials already were looking at setting flat budgets for next year, fiscal year 2021, Grigg said, because of the economic chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting soaring unemployment rates.
“They’ll be asking themselves those difficult questions,” he said. “How do we maintain the level of services that we’re providing while at the same time providing property tax relief?”
Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, which recommended the $200 million tax relief plan as part of its oversight of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act, met late Thursday afternoon to go over details of the plan.
The panel, on which local government representatives including Grigg and Garden City Mayor John Evans serve, along with state officials, legislators, and tribal and business representatives, approved the expenditure unanimously after reviewing a four-page detailed plan for the program, including deadlines for participating and guidelines for how to calculate each city or county’s share. If the qualified public safety personnel costs for the period from all participating local governments exceed the $200 million allocated, each will receive a proportionate share.
“This is one-time savings,” said Alex Adams, CFAC chairman and the governor’s budget director. “This is not an ongoing property tax solution.”
Evans, who represents the Association of Idaho Cities, noted that local governments also separately have their share of CARES Act funds for other direct COVID-19-related expenses.
“I think maintaining the tax base was an important issue that makes this very doable for most cities,” he said.
Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar, during a public comment period, questioned whether the proposal is even legal, and noted that it crosses two county fiscal years. Adams said that’s the time period that the CARES Act covers.
Grigg said he appreciated Adams’ request that he and Evans continue to consult with the state on the “nitty-gritty” details of the program, including definitions.
Adams said, “By my rough math, if every city and county in the state participated, this would be about a 20% reduction of the property tax at the city and county level.” The savings would go to all types of property taxpayers, he said, including both residential and commercial property owners.
ADA COUNTY
Ada County Commissioners were waiting on more details from Little’s office to come out, although Commissioners Kendra Kenyon, Diana Lachiondo and Patrick Malloy offered some thoughts on the decision.
“At Ada County, all our departments and offices are taking a hard look at our expenditures as we work through our budget process, while maintaining a focus on meeting our state-mandated statutory obligations. Next week we begin our budget deliberations as a board and will be incorporating the opportunity laid out by the governor into our deliberative process,” Lachiondo said.
Commissioner Kenyon said she and Lachiondo had asked Ada County officials and department heads to keep their budgets flat for 2021.
“As we move through budget deliberations next week, we will analyze the governor’s program to better understand the impact and implications to our services and to our taxpayers,” Kenyon said.
Malloy said the use of CARES Act funds to provide property tax relief was a welcome one.
“I have never supported the ability for the county to automatically increase the previous year’s budget by 3%,” Malloy said. “As a fiscal conservative I would prefer a zero-based budgeting process. I am pleased that Gov. Little is providing the counties an opportunity to provide much needed tax relief by means of the CARES Act funds.”
BOISE
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced a proposal Friday to not take any tax increase, but she said she is still considering Little’s proposal.
Several of Boise’s city council members expressed cautious optimism for the possibility. City Council Member TJ Thomson said he had been privately considering proposing the city take no tax increase this year, so he was pleased to see the possibility of the state assisting the city with its public safety expenses in order to make that happen. City Council Member Patrick Bageant didn’t go so far as to say he would support no tax increase, but he was also pleased to see Little pitching in.
“The real solution to that comes from the state,” he said. “People are feeling high property taxes here because the state formula is broken and I’m glad the governor is helping us this year and I hope the state legislature helps us next year.”
City Council President Elaine Clegg said she needed more information on the details of the proposal before she would make a public statement, but City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings said it was a positive step.
“I think there’s still a lot of questions that will need to be answered, but I think they’re moving in the right direction and starting to talk about the right things as far as what it would look like for forgone revenue and will they have enough money to fund this for cities,” she said. “I’ve been pleased with those conversations.”
NAMPA
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in an email statement that Nampa officials were already planning not to take the 3% increase in the upcoming budget. While she said she does anticipate the city using new construction revenue, Nampa does not plan to increase property taxes.
Kling said she is waiting to learn more details about Little’s plan before responding further.
“When we have more information and can better understand its impact to our budget, we will be able to speak to it further,” Kling said in the statement.
About $43 million of Nampa’s $193 million FY20 budget went to public safety.
CALDWELL
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas also said he was waiting to learn more information about Little’s plan to gauge how it would affect the city.
Like Nampa, Nancolas said Caldwell officials already decided not to take the 3% increase in the budget before Little’s announcement. He said council members felt that with unemployment already so high, they didn’t want to add to the financial stress their residents are experiencing.
About $13 million of Caldwell’s $85 million fiscal year 2020 budget went toward police and fire. Nancolas said all of the funds devoted to police and fire came from property taxes.
CANYON COUNTY
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners echoed the comments made by other elected officials in Canyon County cities, saying they are waiting for more information from Little.
“This is an interesting proposal that will need to be thoroughly and cautiously analyzed by our elected officials and controller,” the board members wrote in an emailed statement. “There are still a lot of unanswered questions in terms of how much property tax relief this will provide and who exactly it will benefit, so we look forward to hearing more details in the coming days.”
Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker also mentioned that Little’s plan is only a one-year potential reduction to the taxpayer.
The county’s fiscal year 2020 budget allots $47 million of $100 million to public safety.
MERIDIAN
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said he is open to Meridian opting into the program, but he is awaiting more details.
“When I first heard the proposal … I thought it sounded like a good thing for us to look at and consider,” Simison said. “We’ve been waiting to get a little bit more details about it, but overall, if that’s how the state would like to use the CARES funding, to help with property tax relief for people, I’m for it.”
Simison said he was already proposing to the city council a fiscal year 2021 budget without a 3% property tax increase.
About $31 million of Meridian’s $67 million 2020 budget went toward police and fire personnel. Police received $19.1 million and fire $11.8 million.
KUNA
The city of Kuna had already considered not taking an increased 3% of property taxes in 2021. Mayor Joe Stear said he’d been considering Little’s proposal, but was waiting for more details.
“It’s going to depend a lot on what criteria they put into it,” he said. “It might be such a thing that accepting the federal money costs more than the benefit.”
While cities and counties can opt into the plan, the Kuna Rural Fire District, which operates separately from the city of Kuna and taxes across Ada and Canyon County lines, was unsure whether the proposal applied to them, Stear said.
Kuna city police are also a unique case, too; as in Eagle and Star, Kuna’s police force is run by the Ada County Sheriff’s office as part of a contract with the city. No final decisions will be made until city officials know how the proposal would affect Kuna given its unique circumstances.
Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank, Erin Bamer, Ryan Suppe, Blake Jones, Margaret Carmel and Rachel Spacek contributed to this report.