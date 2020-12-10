BOISE — Gov. Brad Little held his first press conference in a month to discuss the explosive growth of COVID-19 in Idaho, which has pushed the state to the brink of crisis.
Idaho recorded 2,298 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record. The state has had the highest test positivity rate in the nation for the second week in a row at 22.9%, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Dec. 6. So far during the pandemic, 116,203 Idahoans have contracted the novel coronavirus and 1,103 have died from the disease.
Over 3,000 Idahoans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Dec. 7, the last day Idaho's coronavirus data dashboard was updated, COVID-19 patients were in 93 ICU beds and 455 Idahoans were hospitalized with the disease.
Little also warned of the perils of the state activating crisis standards of care – rationing of hospital care – as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, but said that point is approaching. “The vast majority of Idaho’s hospitals are being pushed to their limits,” the governor warned. “In multiple counties the wards are full.”
The governor noted that COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death for Idahoans this year, and the No. 1 cause in November. By now, he said, most Idahoans know someone who has contracted COVID-19, some becoming seriously ill and facing long-term health issues. “Sadly, more than 1,100 of our fellow Idahoans have died of this dangerous and highly contagious disease,” he said.
“My fellow Idahoans, we should all care about the situation in our hospitals right now,” he said. “When hospitals must cancel routine procedures due to the stresses within their walls,” all Idahoans can suffer, he said. “This is something our state has never had to do.”
"Hospitals have no reason to fudge the numbers," Little said during Thursday's press conference, and warned that if Idahoans did not wear masks, physically distance and wash their hands the state would hit the brink.
Little refused to say when crisis standards of care might be activated, but rather said if people had listened to their healthcare workers, the timeline would be moved back. In November, Saint Alphonsus Health System's models showed crisis standards of care would be implemented sometime in early January.
This story will be updated.