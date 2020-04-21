BOISE — Asked Tuesday whether Idaho’s likely to have to raise taxes due to the revenue impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brad Little said no.
“We see numbers where we’re going to have less revenue,” Little said in response to a question on a statewide AARP call-in about coronavirus. “But I will tell you, I was on a call with one of the governors and they talked about a 35% reduction. We are not going to see that in Idaho.”
“Second thing, because of the prudence of my predecessors, we have a pretty good rainy-day fund,” the governor said, “and our other funds, whether it’s our endowment fund or our pension fund or our insurance fund, are in pretty good shape. A lot of the other states do not have that at all.”
“So I see no anticipation of increasing taxes,” Little said. “I’m reluctant to say never, but I don’t see any, I don’t see that that’s a probability.”
Little said just as Idaho “didn’t default to raising taxes like a lot of states did in 2009,” during the Great Recession, he expects the state to instead rely on prudent use of savings and conservative budgeting.
Idaho’s current major reserve fund balances combined come to an estimated $582 million as of the upcoming close of the current fiscal year June 30, according to legislative budget documents; that’s 14.7% of the state’s general fund revenue. And as soon as the next fiscal year starts July 1, another $30 million will be transferred into the Budget Stabilization Fund, the state’s main reserve fund; that’s on top of a $20 million transfer during the current year. Both were recommended by the governor and approved by the Legislature.
Little noted that just hours earlier, he had voted with the state Board of Examiners to approve a plan for implementing a 1% reduction in public school funding this year as part of a $40 million holdback he’s already imposed on state agencies.
“We will address some of our spending, we will at some point in time look at those rainy-day funds,” Little said. “We’re getting some money from the federal government, and that’s the intent of that revenue from the federal government, is to make up for those shortfalls.”
In the governor’s fifth weekly, hour-long statewide Q-and-A in cooperation with AARP Idaho on Tuesday, callers also asked him about people defying his statewide stay-home order; prospects for various types of businesses reopening; and more.
A Deary resident expressed concerns about people participating in rallies and other events in open defiance of social distancing and the stay-home order.
“These people are not only endangering themselves, but they are endangering the entire community,” she said. “My question is why is it that the police or the government is not doing anything about this?”
Little responded that he’d rather “make our case to why the behavior that the vast, vast majority of the people of Idaho have been implementing is in the best interest of the state of Idaho.”
“There’ve been some demonstrations and protests, and frankly, knowing the people of Idaho as well as I do, I’m fairly impressed about how few there are,” the governor said. “And I understand how hard this is for some people, and how counter it is. I’ve never been accused of being a big-government guy, my whole life — that’s not who I am.”
Little said, “The rest of the community is concerned, like you are, about your health, about your neighbors’ health, about our ability to economically rebound because we can’t rebound if we don’t do the right thing and we have another surge. … So I’m going to count on the good judgment of the neighbors up there to put an adequate amount of peer pressure to where that’s not a big issue.”
Three small business owners, two of whom own salons and one a dance studio, quizzed the governor about when they can plan to reopen. One said she believed hair salons are just as essential as jewelry stores.
“The issue is the contact between people,” Little said. “And we’re going to get there.”
Little said he never liked the term “non-essential,” and said that was a federal classification. “That was the nomenclature that we got from the federal government,” he said. “But I have a lot of my friends that agree with you that you’re essential, just so you know.”
State Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen advised the business owners to talk with others in their business about appropriate ways to prepare for social distancing and other practices to prevent the spread of the virus at their businesses, so they’ll be ready to reopen when the time comes.
Little said, “As we get closer to the end of this month, we will be giving indications of which classifications, what you need to do as an individual business person to assure that social distancing and that safety in your entity.”
He noted, “Some of the states are opening up stuff that we’ve already got open — car dealerships, construction ... From the very beginning, we had more businesses open in Idaho than they did in Washington and a lot of other states.”
“We’re all working on a pathway to continue to open the state of Idaho,” Little said. “That’s all predicated on the good numbers that we have going forward.”