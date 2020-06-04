Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference related to unemployment and Idaho’s economy at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5. The press conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television and online.
Additionally, guidelines for outfitting operations and outdoor excursions have been added to the Idaho Rebounds website, rebound.idaho.gov.
Outfitters that provide guides for kayaking, boating, hiking, horseback riding, ATV tours and other activities are encouraged to have an operational plan in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 to participants, and to consider the following:
- Ensure employee training on COVID-19.
- Establish protocols to maintain physical distance when possible.
- Establish protocols to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, such as by spacing guests, and arranging groups.
- Provide adequate sanitation and promote personal hygiene for all.
- Identify strategies for pre-screening guests, clients, and employees for COVID-19 diagnoses, symptoms and potential exposures.
- Update employee illness policy and provide COVID-19 staff training.
- Develop plans for staff, clients, or patrons who become ill with COVID-19-like symptoms during their trips.
Complete details are available at rebound.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/guidance-outfitting.pdf.
Plans do not need to be submitted for review or approval, according to the guidelines; however, to ensure confidence of employees, guests and administrators, outfitters are encouraged to make their plans available if requested.
BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED
The American Red Cross announced it has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products. Blood donors are urgently needed to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include:
Boise
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3100 S. Five Mile Road
- Tuesday: 2 - 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
- Thursday: noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Curtis Road
- June 15: 1 - 7 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
Meridian
- Saturday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110
- Wednesday: 12:30 - 6:30 p.m., Meridian First Baptist Church, 428 W. Pine Ave.
- Friday: noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1695 E. Amity Road
- Friday: noon to 6 p.m., Linder Meetinghouse, 7135 N. Linder Road