BOISE — Idaho will remain in Stage 4 health restrictions for another two weeks as hospitalization rates remain high.
The state has been in Stage 4 since June 13, and Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that stage will continue for at least two more weeks.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to run above metrics for moving out of the reopening plan's final stage.
"Statewide, our numbers and metrics are looking pretty good," Little said at a news conference at the state Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium. "In fact, even in many of the 'hot spots,' we are seeing encouraging trends. But that is not a reason to let our guard down. As we approach fall, the opportunity for community spread will increase and we need to ramp up our personal actions."
The governor encouraged Idahoans to continue preventive practices, including wearing a mask in public; avoiding large gatherings of people, especially indoors; keeping at least 6 feet of physical distance from others; washing hands and cleaning surfaces regularly; and staying home if sick.
This story will be updated.