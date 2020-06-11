The Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee has approved the allocation of up to $200 million for a new program that leverages federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries and gives cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers, the Governor's Office announced in a Thursday press release.
The move is expected to provide a 10-20% reduction in individual property tax bills this year.
Local governments must opt into the program by July 17 in order to participate.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges," Little stated in the release. "I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets.”
Gov. Little announces Stage 4 protocols
Protocols are now available on Idaho Rebounds website for long-term care facilities, nightclubs and employers of at-risk people, according to a press release from the Governor's Office. Changes to restaurant protocols have also been added, including to allow for more than six people at a table.
The protocols can be found at rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.