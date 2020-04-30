BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced that the state will enter Stage 1 of his four-stage reopening plan on Friday.
“During Stage 1, 90% of businesses will be able to reopen their doors,” Little said. Stage 1 will allow most retailers, offices, houses of worship and child care centers to reopen as long as they maintain strict social distancing and sanitation standards.
“I’m confident that we’ve exceeded our hurdles for Stage 1,” the governor said during a virtual press conference from his office in the state Capitol. "Everyone must do their part to ensure we can progress to Stage 2 by wearing face coverings in public places, washing their hands frequently, and following the other guidelines for all stages."
He announced that he signed a new order Thursday morning to replace the statewide stay-home order that was set to expire at the end of the day. “Our Stage 1 ‘Stay Healthy’ order replaces the statewide stay-at-home order,” Little said. The new order extends for two weeks, and like the current order, is enforceable by law.
The governor also announced that Idaho will devote $300 million of its $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid to a new program to provide grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in Idaho impacted by the pandemic.
"With this step we will be able to support more than 30,000 of Idaho’s smallest businesses," Little said. "Many of these businesses are the backbone of their communities. No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount of the coronavirus relief fund to help small businesses with cash support."
Little said details on new "Idaho Rebound Grants" program will be announced shortly. Businesses will be eligible if they haven't already received an SBA-backed Paycheck Protection Program loan or received less than $10,000 under that program.
The criteria and process to apply will be made available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov at 9 a.m. May 5. Applications will be accepted starting May 11. The Idaho State Tax Commission will facilitate the applications.
The governor warned that Idahoans will need to continue to act with caution to allow the state to move forward with the four-stage plan. "Idahoans will still need to be vigilant to stay healthy to reopen our economy," Little said. "Vulnerable Idahoans should continue to stay at home if they can," he said. "Employers are encouraged to continue teleworking and return employees to work in phases. Gatherings of any size, both public and private, should be avoided."
Also in Stage 1, Idahoans still are being asked to minimize non-essential travel; and dine-in restaurants "must remain closed," the governor said, though "pickup and delivery options will still be available and are encouraged."
Businesses that would be allowed to reopen in Stage 2, for which the earliest possible date is May 16, include dine-in restaurants, indoor gyms, recreational facilities, massage therapy and hair and nail salons; they're encouraged to develop plans for health protocols to enable them to reopen when that stage arrives, the governor said.
"I want to reiterate that we can only reopen our economy successfully if we can demonstrate a downward decline in severe cases and meet other criteria," he said. "It is imperative that individuals take personal responsibility by limiting their exposure to others and maintaining good hygiene."
Asked about the city of Nampa's announcement that it wouldn't block local businesses from reopening earlier than the governor's staged plan allows if they meet local health district protocols — including a bar that's announced plans to reopen in Stage 1 rather than wait until bars are permitted to reopen in Stage 4 — Little said, "That's not in anybody's best interest."
"We need the help of the local entities as we go about this," the governor said. "This is the right thing to do, it's the right thing to do for your community, it's the right thing to do for those businesses." He said he had conversation with Idaho mayors a day earlier. "We're working on that, and I'm hopeful that that will not be a problem," he said.
Idaho will only move through the reopening stages if it can meet criteria for each advance, Little said, including declining cases. "If, heaven forbid, we had a big spike in cases, yeah, the possibility could be there that we could move backward," he said. "It's all relative to the magnitude of the spike. We'll have the flexibility to ... accelerate how far we go back."
Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank and Ashley Miller contributed.