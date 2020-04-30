BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced this morning that Phase 1 of Idaho's reopening would start Friday.
Little said the right benchmarks had been met for May 1's reopening, which will allow most retail stores to open for business. The governor did warn that Idahoans will need to continue to act with caution to allow the state to move forward.
"Idahoans will still need to be vigilant to stay healthy to reopen our economy," Little said.
Little also announced plans for more than 30,000 Idaho small businesses to receive Idaho Rebound cash grants, a $300 million investment.
“No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help small businesses with cash support,” Little said, according to a release from his office. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. My Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, which I created last week, recommended this step to ensure a path back to prosperity and restore the trajectory we had 70 days ago.”
Cash grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses. Businesses will be eligible if they have not already received an SBA-backed Payroll Protection loan or received less than $10,000 in such a loan.
The criteria and process to apply will be made available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov at 9 a.m. May 5. Applications will be accepted starting May 11. The Idaho State Tax Commission will facilitate the applications.
