Community Calendar
Nampa — 34th annual Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m., Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N. Nampa Recreation Center.
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In, “Monty Python and The Holy Grail” PG, 9:25 p.m., “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot” (R) 11:10 p.m. Admission $8 for adults.
The Flicks showtimes — Sunday
“Summerland” 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:05, 9:15 (CC, AD)
“Made in Italy” 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30 (CC, AD)
“The Burnt Orange Heresy” 12:40, 2:50, 5:00, 7:10, 9:25 (CC, AD)
“Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind” 1:00, 3:05, 5:10, 7:15, 9:20
For more information go to theflicksboise.com.
Stuff the Bus continues
Today is the final day to donate new school supplies during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event. When shoppers visit Walmart, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store. To learn more visit boise.salvationarmy.org.
Free lunch continues this week
United Way of Treasure Valley has partnered with Albertsons, city of Boise, Boise Parks & Recreation and Boise schools to assemble and distribute thousands of lunches, with the help of hundreds of volunteers. Free lunches are available to anyone 18 and under. More information is at unitedwaytv.org.
11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday:
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave. (in front of school)
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairview Ave. (in front of school)
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St. (at student drop off loop)
Taft Elementary School, 3722 N. Anderson St. (in front of school)
Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St. (bus loop drop)
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St. (bus loop entrance)
Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:
Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St., Boise
Ivywild Park, 416 W. Ivywild St., Boise
Winstead Park, 6150 W. Northview St., Boise
Sunset Park, 2625 N. 32nd St., Boise
Catalpa Park, 4516 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Redwood Park, 2675 N. Shamrock Ave., Boise
Aug. 10-14, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday:
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St. (bus loop entrance)
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road (in front of school)
Red Cross seeks blood, plasma donations to help during COVID-19
Right now, the American Red Cross reports it has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, which is plasma that is collected from patients who could have antibodies that might help fight that infection — in this case, COVID-19. Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now, the Red Cross stated in a press release. Potential donors are asked to make an appointment: the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Boise
Monday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.; 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Urban Inn & Suites, 3300 S. Vista Ave.