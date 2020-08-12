Free lunch continues this week
United Way of Treasure Valley has partnered with Albertsons, city of Boise, Boise Parks & Recreation and Boise schools to assemble and distribute thousands of lunches, with the help of hundreds of volunteers. Free lunches are available to anyone 18 and under. More information is at unitedwaytv.org.
11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday:
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave. (in front of school)
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairview Ave. (in front of school)
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St. (bus loop entrance)
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road (in front of school)
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St. (at student drop off loop)
Taft Elementary School, 3722 N. Anderson St. (in front of school)
Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St. (bus loop drop)
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St. (bus loop entrance)
Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:
Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St., Boise
Ivywild Park, 416 W. Ivywild St., Boise
Winstead Park, 6150 W. Northview St., Boise
Sunset Park, 2625 N. 32nd St., Boise
Catalpa Park, 4516 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Redwood Park, 2675 N. Shamrock Ave., Boise
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Nampa — Idaho Job & Career Fair, 10 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. IBL Events Inc.
Online — Your Memoir: A Guide to Getting it Done with Susan Bruns Rowe, 10 a.m., The Cabin.
Boise — Once and Future Books buying appointments — please check availability, 10 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Online — Cybersecurity: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (part 2 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Caldwell — CTR Happy Hour, 4 p.m., Indian Creek Steakhouse, 711 Main St.
Boise — Paint with Penguins for Kids, 5 p.m., Zoo Boise, 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Online — Budgeting For Life: Identity Theft Prevention, 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Zoom — Doral Academy of Idaho Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
Online — Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats and Dan Costello: Virtual Alive After Five free summer concert series, 6 p.m., downtownboise.org.
Online — Petal and Snow: A Fairy Tale Workshop with Catherine Kyle, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Red Cross seeks blood, plasma donations to help during COVID-19
Right now, the American Red Cross reports it has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, which is plasma that is collected from patients who could have antibodies that might help fight that infection — in this case, COVID-19. Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now, the Red Cross stated in a press release. Potential donors are asked to make an appointment: the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Boise
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
Wednesday 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Urban Inn & Suites, 3300 S. Vista Ave.