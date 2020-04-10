Mike Kinney is used to earning a paycheck by driving his Honda Civic.
The Nampa resident had been doing non-emergency medical transport for Richwood Transport, driving patients to their appointments, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the number of trips to drop. Kinney, a subcontractor who is paid by the mile, had been making 10 to 15 trips per day before the outbreak. Once the virus hit Idaho, he was getting two or three trips a day, if he was lucky. On March 31, he got one trip.
So Kinney decided to look elsewhere to make money. After his one-trip day, he signed up to deliver for DoorDash, and started making deliveries for it on April 2. With Idaho under a stay-home order by Gov. Brad Little, restaurants are only open for takeout and delivery. Kinney said he believes that has led to additional business in his new job.
“Part of that is people are sheltered in and they're ordering out a lot of meals,” Kinney said. “That's going to flip, once the COVID-19 stops and people start going to medical appointments, that's going to pick up and the meals are going to stop.”
DoorDash is one of the different food delivery apps currently available in Idaho. Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates are all also doing deliveries in Idaho. Drivers can drive for multiple services, but Kinney says he is just doing DoorDash at the moment.
Through these services, customers are able to order food from restaurants in the area. The orders are sent to the restaurant and the service pings drivers nearby until one accepts the delivery. The drivers are paid based on how many miles and how long their orders take, and customers can tip with cash upon delivery or in the app. The services will charge a percentage of the order from the businesses. On Thursday, DoorDash announced it cutting the amount it takes by 50 percent, beginning Monday and running through the end of May.
Kinney said he does it for supplemental income, as his wife has a full-time job with Plexus. (That company, an electronics manufacturing plant, too was affected by the outbreak and temporarily closed for deep cleaning last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from KIVI-TV.).
Now 66 and semi-retired, Kinney said health issues forced him to take Social Security early four years ago. He delivers in Nampa, Meridian and Boise, depending on where the app tells him hot spots are at.
During the lunch rush on Monday, he says he made about $100 in three hours with 14 deliveries. At more than $30 per hour, that was on the high end of the pay rate he's had while delivering food.
“It usually averages out probably closer to $17 (an hour),” Kinney said Tuesday. “I've had some dashes averaging $24 an hour, $18 an hour, $15 an hour. It depends on the size of the order and what kind of tips you get. I've got a total of 79 trips in the six days that I've driven. In all those trips I've only had one tip me at the door with cash. Most of them tip right on the app ahead of time.”
With unemployment in Idaho reaching new heights in the wake of the virus, food delivery seems to be one area of the economy that has not slowed down. Many restaurants are offering free deliveries through the apps.
The Idaho Press reached out to Uber, Grubhub and DoorDash to inquire about delivery numbers for the month of March. Spokespeople from Uber and Grubhub said their respective companies were unable to comment on their numbers, while DoorDash didn't respond.
Hoss Grigg, the owner of Big Daddy's BBQ in Meridian, said he has seen several new delivery drivers come into his restaurant since the outbreak began.
“It's out of necessity, there's just not enough drivers,” Grigg said. “The number of drivers they had before was nowhere near enough to cover the volume they're trying to do now.”
Grigg, whose restaurant partners with Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash, said he's gone from about 40 orders a day through third party providers to anywhere between 60 and 90 orders a day now.
“Prior to all this happening it was 20%, 25% (of total orders) maybe,” said Grigg. “We also had a pretty robust to-go operation, as well. Obviously since this has happened, with quarantine or the shelter-in-place, what have you, it's jumped dramatically. I would say as of right now it's probably a better part of 60% of what we do, third-party providers."
For Kinney, driving for DoorDash has been a relatively stress-free ordeal. He has suspended his work with Richwood, partially because of the drop in number of trips and partially because he and his wife live with her parents, who are both in their upper-80s. The fear of spreading COVID-19 to them has led him to stop driving for Richwood all together.
He said that DoorDash has plenty of tips for staying healthy, including sanitizing your hands before and after each delivery, and many customers have Kinney leave the delivery at their door and send them a picture to let them know their order has arrived.
“All of the restaurants that are still doing takeout, we typically have them on a table,” Kinney said. “You look for your order and pick it up. The drive-thru windows where you have to pick it up, they're usually wearing masks and gloves, so I feel relatively safe.”