Wednesday
Online — Your Memoir: A Guide to Getting it Done with Susan Bruns Rowe, 10 a.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Meridian — Earth and Space Camp, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Online — Business Basics: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (part 1 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St. Art Source Gallery.
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, High Pine Whiskey Yell opens for Jared & The Mill. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Online — Petal and Snow: A Fairy Tale Workshop with Catherine Kyle, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Thursday
Nampa — Fitness in the Park: Family Bootcamp, 8:30 a.m., Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N.
Meridian — Earth and Space Camp, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Online — LinkedIn® Strategies: Managing Your Brand, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Virtual First Thursday in downtown Boise, 5 p.m. 11 downtown businesses, from art galleries to specialty shops, are hosting special events, in-person and virtually, as part of First Thursday. For details on what’s happening visit downtownboise.org/events/first-thursday-new.
Online — History Happy Hour: A Woman’s Place, 5:30 p.m. Community members are invited to join Idaho State Museum during this virtual First Thursday and History Happy Hour Zoom event with Dan Everhart (outreach historian, Idaho State Historic Preservation office) and Lyndsay Johansson (state archaeologist, Idaho State Historic Preservation office) for a discussion about impactful and influential women of Idaho, past and present. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Zoom — BONUS Human Rights Book Club — When We Were Vikings, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Garden City — Daniel Leone, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Get Involved
Treasure Valley Family YMCA and Idaho Business for Education have partnered to collect donated laptops for Close the Divide Day to give to the nearly 200,000 Idaho students without devices, according to a press release. Donation sites will be open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:
Downtown Boise YMCA — 1050 W. State St.
Caldwell YMCA — 3720 S. Indiana Ave.
South Meridian YMCA — 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave.
West Boise YMCA & Boise City Aquatic Center — 5959 N. Discovery Way.