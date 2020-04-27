KETCHUM — First Lite, a Ketchum-based technical hunting clothing company, worked with Chinese manufacturers to bring surgical masks to medical workers and elderly care facilities in Blaine County.
The company has distributed 1,400 masks around the hardest-hit county in Idaho, a county that has one of the highest per-capita infection rates in the United States.
"Early in March all of us at First Lite went into isolation orders. We felt it very immediately," Ben Flandro, First Lite's director of product and design, said in a phone interview. "It was eerie."
Ketchum sits near Sun Valley Resort, a popular travel destination with tourists and out-of-state residents who have second homes there. Since mid-March, the county has been under a stay-home order put in place by Gov. Brad Little. And while the curve has been flattened in the county and new antibody testing is taking place to determine the real rate of infection and possible immunity, the quarantine is still keeping everyone on edge.
But there have been some signs of hope and good deeds, too.
"A lot of us were getting calls from family and friends from across the country saying, 'Well, Ketchum is on the news,'" First Lite's Director of Marketing Bridget Noonan said. "It's a little surreal to be brought up for something other than the resort."
As the COVID-19 situation worsened and Blaine County continued to make the news, First Lite's vendors in China reached out and said "we can send you anything," according to Flandro.
"Every time I go to Asia, everybody wears masks, and as a dumb American you're like, what's the big deal," Flandro said. As he and many Americans have come to grips with the communicability of COVID-19, low-tech, effective responses such as masks have become extraordinarily important.
"One of our vendors said, 'Do you need anything, like masks?' And I said, 'I guess, if you want to send them,'" Flandro said. Off of that interaction, a vendor near Shanghai sent surgical masks and gloves to First Lite. More than enough, it turned out.
"We only need 50 masks, and now we have like 500. And there are a lot of people who need it more than we do," Flandro said.
Asking around, Flandro and others found that doctors in the area were in desperate need for any kind of mask, and that they could donate more of the gift to senior living centers like Silver Creek Assisted Living in Hailey.
"We dropped them at the Blaine County sheriff and are coordinating with St. Luke's, too," Flandro said.
Flandro and Noonan said they felt a little strange even talking about their recent work because they're not seeking accolades. As Flandro put it, "Doing something good is something you do, not something you talk about."
"You just need to help people right now, and we don't want to market and profit off it," Flandro said. "It's important to get this stuff out there and make sure people are taken care of."