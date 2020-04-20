Central District Health has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in a resident of Elmore County.
The woman was in her 60s and had severe underlying health conditions. She was determined to be positive for COVID-19 prior to passing. Out of respect for grieving family and friends, CDH has provided this essential information but will retain any patient-specific information as confidential.
Epidemiologists with CDH continue their contact investigation, according to a press release from the health district. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them for symptoms. At the time of this release, there have been 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elmore County, and one probable case. Probable cases include individuals who are close contacts to confirmed cases and who become symptomatic but are not tested.
Case counts for Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties, as served by CDH are updated weekdays by 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted on the CDH website, www.cdh.idaho.gov/dac-coronavirus.
The CDH Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm with Spanish speaking representatives available: 208-321-2222.