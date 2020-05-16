The Idaho Humanities Council is offering grants to eligible Idaho humanities organizations. These funds may be used for the organization’s general operating support for public humanities programming as well as the development of specific humanities programming in response to the pandemic. Cost-share is not required. Awards will be announced in mid-June. For more information about eligibility, funding levels and more visit idahohumanities.org. Funding comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act.
Personal protective equipment supplies are available to small businesses and nonprofits through Idaho Rebounds. Qualifying Idaho state agencies, political subdivisions, Idaho small businesses and nonprofits can fill out a request form for the supplies, such as masks, gloves and sanitizers, at supplies.idaho.gov.
Small businesses can apply for cash grants through Idaho Rebounds, at rebound.idaho.gov. So far the state has allocated $300 million for grants. Information on how to apply is available at rebound.idaho.gov. The governor has also announced the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee's recommendations for allocation of funds from the CARES Act. All expenditures of the CARES Act funds will be posted to transparent.idaho.gov.
Child Care Emergency Grants are available to provide child care business owners with financial resources to reopen and continue operating during the pandemic. Applications will be accepted now through June 30 and are available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's website healthandwelfare.idaho.gov by clicking on child care assistance.
Idaho Department of Labor will give financial aid to residents through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. These payments are given to residents who are unemployed due to COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular benefits. Program details can be found on the Idaho Department of Labor website (labor.idaho.gov) on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program page.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association has financial resources for foreclosures and evictions, a Housing Preservation Program and COVID-19 Housing Rapid Response Fund. Find out more at idahohousing.com/covid-19/.
Property Tax Reduction: If you or someone you know qualifies for Property Tax Reduction/Circuit Breaker programs, Property Tax Deferral and Service-Connected Disabled Veteran Benefit programs — the deadline to apply has been extended to June 15, 2020, according to the Ada County Assessor's website adacounty.id.gov/assessor. Gov. Brad Little’s office made the announcement as part of larger relief options related to the COVID-19 response.