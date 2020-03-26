Layoffs and furloughs are happening across the state due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Cities and utility companies will not shut off utilities due to late payments amidst the coronavirus and financial help is being offered through community organizations:
The Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine helps connect individuals and families with free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more, according to United Way Treasure Valley’s website.
United Way of Treasure Valley has created a Community Resource Page, in partnership with dozens of local entities, highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Go to https://www.unitedwaytv.org/covid-19.
AARP Community Connections is a new online platform that will allow users to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones, AARP announced in a Wednesday press release.
Users are able to:
- Request a call from an AARP volunteer, or a trained counselor;
- Easily create an account with Savo to make connecting with their families easier;
- Join “The Mighty,” a safe, supportive online community for people facing health challenges and their caregivers.
AARP Community Connections is free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
“We may need be physically isolated, but we don’t have to feel alone,” Andy Miller, senior vice president of AARP Innovation Labs, said in the release.
Federal disaster loans are now available to Idaho small businesses impacted by coronavirus. Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31 may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020. For more information visit commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19.
MORE HELP IS COMING
The COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho has been created and is currently receiving donations that will dispersed at a later date. Visit https://www.idahocf.org/covid-19 for updates. The fund was created in partnership through Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center and United Way.
Idaho Department of Labor offers information about COVID-19 and unemployment insurance, "a program for workers unemployed through no fault of their own and is not a paid sick leave program." More information is available at https://labor.idaho.gov/dnn at the top of the page.
WHO'S HIRING?
Several local retailers are offering temporary positions to those laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). These retailers include:
Albertsons continues to have immediate openings. Visit stores in your area to find out their specific needs or apply online.
Amazon has created thousands of new full- and part-time positions across the U.S. Applicants are asked to apply online.
Bi-Mart has locations in Kuna and Caldwell. Visit those stores or apply online.
Franz Bakery has over 150 positions available throughout its bakeries and areas of distribution, including in the Boise area. Visit FranzBakery.com.
Fred Meyer continues to have immediate openings. Visit stores in your area or apply online.
Walmart is hiring thousands of new associates through the end of May. Visit stores near you or apply online.
WinCo Foods is hiring for temporary positions. Visit a local store or apply online.