BOISE — With Ada County moved back to Stage 3 of economic reopening after the coronavirus shutdown, but the rest of the state in Stage 4, there’s been some confusion as to which rules are in effect where.
Central District Health, which made the call to take Ada backward due to a major surge in infections that followed crowded weekends at downtown Boise bars, says in Ada County, it’s all Stage 3 rules for now, not Stage 4. That means gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited; visits to people in long-term care facilities or correctional institutions are off; employers are encouraged to allow people to work remotely where possible; and all bars and nightclubs are closed.
Elsewhere in the state, gatherings of more than 50 are permitted only if social distancing and other preventive measures can be followed, but bars, nightclubs and large venues are permitted to open, and visits to nursing homes are allowed. Stage 2 of reopening allowed restaurants, hair and nail salons to reopen; they remain open statewide.
When the whole state moved into Stage 3, Gov. Brad Little moved bars up from Stage 4 to Stage 3, contingent on protocols being followed. That doesn’t apply in the Ada County rollback, which specifically quarantines all bars and nightclubs. The rollback doesn’t close wineries, distilleries or brewpubs, because they operate more like restaurants, said epidemiologist Brandon Atkins, program manager at CDH. Their patrons can be served at appropriately distanced tables — but not at a counter or bar-top where people congregate. CDH has posted frequently asked questions and more information on its website at cdh.idaho.gov/dac-coronavirus-order.php.
A week and a half ago, the cluster of COVID-19 infections traced to a single crowded June weekend at downtown Boise bars had grown to 152 people; from there, it exploded, reaching into all age groups and settings in the Treasure Valley. “We are seeing the increases exponentially in other settings,” Atkins said, with “higher numbers than we’ve seen any time in the pandemic in our current jurisdiction.”
“We did get some pretty harsh feedback from those bars and nightclubs specifically about closing that down,” he said. “It was not unique to them. It’s unique to our population and people who were unwilling to take the precautions that we know can reduce the risk.”
That includes wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick.
Widespread mask-wearing could significantly slow the spread of the virus, Atkins said. “There’s no reason not to be doing it, unless you have a physical impairment that won’t allow you to do it. And in that case, you probably need to have someone else that’s being out in public for you.”
If folks in Ada County don’t follow preventive measures and the spread worsens, he said, “We’re going to have to take further action. … We could move back even further than where we are.”
RAINY-DAY FUND NOT NEEDED YET
The state had a Board of Examiners meeting scheduled for the last day of its fiscal year, June 30, in case Idaho needed to dip into its rainy-day funds to balance the budget, but it turned out not to be needed, so the meeting was canceled. “It was a nice insurance policy to have, but we’re fortunate that we did not have to exercise that insurance policy, and we’ll be able to preserve the rainy-day funds for what we believe will be a three- to four-year budget issue,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director.
The actual year-end numbers aren’t out yet, but this means the preliminary numbers had some very good financial news for the state. As of the end of May, Idaho’s state general fund revenue collections were $312 million short of projections. To balance its budget by the end of the fiscal year, Idaho had to meet its June projections plus exceed them by $312 million.
“We exceeded that,” Adams said. “We exceeded the June numbers by way more than $312 million.”
Preliminary figures show that not only were income tax collections stronger than expected for June — which picked up the tax return-filing revenue bump that normally comes in April when people file their returns — but income tax withholding and sales tax revenues also were strong for the month. Adams called that “some signs of economic rebound” that he said “certainly gives us reason to be hopeful.” But he noted that income tax filings were based on income for the 2019 calendar year, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. “We do still anticipate major income tax drop-offs in 2020, which will impact the fiscal year 2021 budget,” he said.
WHO PLACED THE ADS
Large, prominent ads saying only, “WE SUPPORT IDAHO LAW ENFORCEMENT, THANK YOU!” have been running for weeks in the Idaho Press, with the only identification of, “Paid for by Idaho for American Values.” Bill Mulder, registered agent for the group and the property manager for Tree Top Ranches, said, “We just wanted to form a group to show some support for Idaho law enforcement, in the face of all the grief they’ve been getting in other places.”
“There’s a small group of us,” he said.
Tree Top Ranches is owned by Larry and Marianne Williams, prominent ranchers, racehorse owners and BSU supporters; in 2005, they donated the 72-acre Marianne Williams Park to the city of Boise.
Mulder said Idaho for American Values “had nothing to do with” organizing last week’s counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter rally at Boise City Hall, though he and his family did attend. He said his group wants to show “some positive, constructive support” for law enforcement. “We think that our law enforcement officers are out there putting their lives on the line every day for us,” he said, “and we don’t see any evidence that they’re responsible for some of the problems we’ve seen in some of the other parts of the country. Quite the opposite.”
Meanwhile, another prominent ad has run in the Idaho Press supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, headed, “Idaho Nonprofits Support Black Lives,” with a portrait of the late George Floyd painted by Idaho artist Jerri Lisk. The full-page ad, endorsed by nearly 50 Idaho nonprofit organizations from the ACLU of Idaho to the Women of Color Alliance, expresses support for “calls across the country to end the violence exacted against Black people,” and includes a list of commitments to invest in community-based solutions.
The ad concludes, “A better world is already emerging — a world rooted in mutuality for all living beings. It is being remembered and re-imagined in communities most impacted by white supremacy and police violence around the world, and it is calling us to be a part of it.”