BOISE — A Boise task force that sought to devise economic recovery measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic released its results Tuesday, which include eviction protections and strategic health messaging.
The task force, made up of 12 people from various public, private and nonprofit agencies, convened four times between May and August to discuss ways to help businesses, organizations and residents recover from the pandemic-caused economic downturn, Sean Keithly, the city’s economic development director, told the Boise City Council on Tuesday.
The Economic Recovery Task Force focused on three areas: public health and safety, housing and populations who have become increasingly vulnerable, and employment and workforce.
“COVID-19 has left many businesses and their employees displaced or left without a meaningful income,” Melanie Rubocki, a partner at legal firm Perkins Coie, said in a news release. “Others have had to rethink working arrangements, adopting new paradigms such as virtual environments. The work done by the Economic Recovery Task Force recognized these impacts on our business community and residents, and the recommendations aim to address how we recover from the economic impacts of the virus together.”
The report identifies strategies, ranging from short-term to long-term, such as:
- adopting a business health pledge, a short-term goal
- limiting evictions and cost of housing, a mid-term goal
- addressing property taxes and their impact on housing affordability, a long-term goal
One suggestion says the city of Boise could set up an eviction protection fund, “to provide a safety net for residents experiencing a financial crisis.” Another says the city could convene with partners and community leaders to “advance and align public health messaging campaigns.”
The recommendations “will require continued collaboration with both the business community and our residents,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in the release.
Some of the strategies identified in the task force’s report already have been executed in both the private and public sector. The city of Boise this month launched a small business grant program, which uses state-allocated coronavirus relief funds — the report suggests direct business support through coronavirus relief funds. This summer, local, independent food and beverage businesses developed a health pledge promising safe dining and drinking.
To read the full Economic Recovery Task Force report, visit cityofboise.org/economic-recovery-task-force-report.