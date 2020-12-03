EMMETT — Emmett Middle School is closing down on Friday to undergo a deep cleaning after 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 or were forced to quarantine due to exposure.
"Filling all the vacant slots with substitutes has also been unsuccessful, leaving three jobs unfilled today, forcing administrative staff to step in or juggle duties," a press release from the Emmett School District said.
The school will only be closed for Friday. Athletic events will not be canceled.
Middle school students can pick up Friday breakfast/lunch bags between 12:45 and 1:30 p.m. at the Emmett Middle School and Shadow Butte Elementary School from 12:45-1:30 daily. Parents are asked to come to the front door to pick up meals. Curbside will not be available and entry to the school buildings will not be allowed.
Emmett School District requires face coverings for students and staff during the day. The school district said the majority of COVID-19 infections come from contact with people outside of the district.
“We can control what happens in the schools during school time, but we are not able to stop the spread in homes and the community," Emmett School District Superintendent Craig Woods said.
The district is hoping to keep schools open for face-to-face learning through Dec. 18, when winter break begins.