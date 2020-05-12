They waited as long as they possibly could, but the Gem Chamber of Commerce has determined that the annual Cherry Festival, scheduled for June 17-20, can not be staged this year.
Public gathering guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Brad Little’s phased program for a return to normal activity proved too much to overcome this summer.
“This was a very hard decision,” said Chamber President Amy Helmick. “We know this a great disappoint to a lot of people and has tremendous economic impact on many of our businesses, but we cannot ignore the health risks involved in up to 50,000 people gathering in a few city blocks.”
The social distancing challenges and the requirements of sanitation stations to service the often crowded food court and carnival areas were immense.
Quarantine requirements for vendors coming from out of state also proved to be a deal breaker as nearly 50% of the vendors and the carnival come from outside Idaho. There was no way that the carnival, which originates from Washington, would be able to quarantine for 14 days in the state before the festival setup.
The Chamber board considered simply postponing this year’s events to a later date this summer or early fall but found that many of their perennial vendors and exhibitors already had booked events for the remainder of the year.
If the curbing of the virus spread continues to progress as recent data indicates, a phase in of large group gatherings with relaxed social distancing requirements could be possible later this summer. If that happens the Chamber is considering a possible series of smaller events throughout the summer and perhaps a significant enhancement of its Harvest Festival the end of September.