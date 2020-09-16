BOISE — Three Idaho elections officials will answer questions about voting during a pandemic in a town hall event later this month.
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denny, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane and Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock together will participate in the event, being held 12:20 p.m. Sept. 22. The town hall, hosted by news station KTVB, will be broadcast on Channel 7 and streamed online at KTVB.com.
To participate in the event, send an email to NVRD@adacounty.id.gov or comment on the KTVB Facebook page with your questions about the election.
The event is being supported by the Idaho Press, the Idaho Democratic Party, the Idaho GOP, the League of Women Voters, AARP Idaho, Idaho Women in Leadership, the city of Meridian, the city of Garden City, among others.