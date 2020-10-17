BOISE — The 7-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases in Ada and Canyon Counties remains below the statewide average, as Eastern Idaho becomes a new hot spot.
According to state data released Saturday, Canyon County's 7-day moving average is 24 cases per 100,000, and Ada County's is 18 cases per 100,000. On Oct. 10, Ada County recorded a 7-day moving average of 24, and 23 in Canyon.
Southwest District Health has recommended the 7-day moving average of daily confirmed and probable cases as a good indicator to reference. With a population of approximately 100,000 people in Nampa, SWDH recommended a good target number not to exceed is 10 cases per day (on the 7-day moving average) in Nampa.
Idaho is averaging 35 cases per 100,000 statewide. On Oct. 10, the rate was 33.
The highest 7-day moving average is in Madison County, with 175. Eastern Idaho has been the hot spot of late for the spread of the novel coronavirus; Madison County, with a population of less than 40,000, had 419 new cases for the week ending Saturday, second only to Ada with 513. Ada County’s population is more than 481,000.
Madison County is home to Rexburg and BYU-Idaho, and has reported 1,902 cases and two deaths as of Saturday.
Directly south, Bonneville County and its county seat, Idaho Falls, reported 360 cases for the week ending Saturday. Twin Falls County reported 351 cases during the same time period; Canyon reported 346, rounding out the five counties that reported the most cases.
Idaho recorded an 11% positive COVID-19 test rate statewide for the week of Oct. 4-10; this is the most recent week for which data is available.
Also updated Saturday:
- 503 ever admitted to ICU
- 3,772 asymptomatic cases
- 3,378 cases in health care workers
- 3 multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- 0 – 4: 881 cases, an increase of 161 since Sept. 26
- 5 – 12: 1,732, an increase of 464 since Sept. 26
- 13 – 17: 2,867, an increase of 799 since Sept. 26
- 18 – 29: 15,080 cases, an increase of 3,571 since Sept. 26
- 30 – 39: 8,653 cases, an increase of 1,760 since Sept. 26
- 40 – 49: 8,061 cases, an increase of 1,896 since Sept. 26
- 50 – 59: 6,549 cases, an increase of 1,521 since Sept. 26
- 60 – 69: 4,410 cases, an increase of 1,139 since Sept. 26
- 70 – 79: 2,566 cases, an increase of 633 since Sept. 26
- 80 – 89: 1,313 cases, an increase of 275 since Sept. 26
- Over 90: 409 cases, an increase of 62 since Sept. 26
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 43% of COVID-19 deaths, and 57% are men.
- 18 – 29: 1 death, an increase of one since Sept. 26
- 30 – 39: 2 deaths, no increase
- 40 – 49: 11 deaths, an increase of two since Sept. 26
- 50 – 59: 19 deaths, an increase of one since Sept. 26
- 60 – 69: 71 deaths, an increase of 12 since Sept. 26
- 70 – 79: 137 deaths, an increase of 25 since Sept. 26
- Over 80: 288 deaths, an increase of 28 since Sept. 26
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.