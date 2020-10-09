BOISE — Ada County votes can cast their ballots in person starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at a handful of locations.
Early voting is a way for people to avoid the crush of Election Day polling lines, an especially important feature in this ever-so-strange election year. Ada County has set up four permanent locations to vote early this year and will have its mobile unit moving around the county to allow voters to cast their ballots closer to home.
Any voters residing in Ada County may vote at any of the early voting locations; unregistered voters can register at the polling locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.
Canyon County's early voting period starts Oct. 19. The county will have five early voting locations in Caldwell, Nampa, Melba and Notus.
Early voting ends on Oct. 30.
To learn more about the election process and the candidates, check out the Idaho Press voter guide series on Sunday and Tuesday, and visit idahopress.com/elections. The League of Women Voters, a partner of the Idaho Press this year, has candidate surveys available in English and Spanish at vote411.org.