CASES IN IDAHO

The state's official coronavirus website tracks the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, but the site doesn't have the most up-to-date numbers from individual health districts.

The state site, coronavirus.idaho.gov, is reporting 73 cases. However, using information from the health districts, media partner KTVB is reporting 90 cases in Idaho as of Tuesday, including 24 in Ada County and five in Canyon County.

Twelve counties are reporting cases, with the most being in Blaine County, home to Sun Valley, with 40 cases, according to KTVB.

The report notes that some of those numbers local districts release might change if a positive case is determined to be an out of state resident — they will the be added to another state's total number of cases instead of Idaho.