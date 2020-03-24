EAGLE — The mayor of Eagle on Tuesday signed a declaration of local disaster emergency order that mandates social distancing. The order is effective at midnight Tuesday.
The order from Mayor Jason Pierce will place a number of restrictions on Eagle residents in order to keep the new coronavirus from spreading in the community.
The order includes:
- Requesting people to stay 6 feet away from each other
- Prohibiting all dine-in services at restaurants, bars and coffeehouses, still allowing takeout and delivery at those businesses
- Limiting all fitness facilities like gyms, CrossFit and yoga studios to 10 patrons at any given time using the facilities
- If a person is sick, staying at home except to get medical care and encouraging everyone else to stay at home and only go out for essentials
- Encouraging people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cleanliness and disinfection
Eagle had already closed its playgrounds Monday, a decision that was also made by Boise and Meridian to help maintain social distancing.
Pierce has the authority to issue the to issue the order under Eagle City Code 4-11-3(e). Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office, which provides policing services for Eagle, said police are confident they won't have to write a citation under the order.
"We're confident we could get voluntary compliance before we have to write a citation," Orr said.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Monday announced a social distancing order requiring all businesses and venues to also frequently disinfect areas that are frequently touched by people.
Then on Tuesday, McLean issued an amended social distancing order, effective at 12 a.m. Wednesday for 30 days. The amended order does not include the prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more people that the original order did. According to Tuesday's order, it was necessary to issue an amended order "based on additional information."
The amended order requires businesses and venues to require "each individual invited into the venue ... be accommodated at least six feet away from every other individual."
If businesses cannot comply with the order's requirements, they are ordered to close to the public, according to the order. The order includes a litany of businesses declared "essential," which must still try to comply with the distancing requirements "to the extent feasible."
Some citizens have been ignoring those decrees, an issue that was touched on in Gov. Brad Little's AARP conference call on Tuesday, with a woman mentioning the Sunday crowds in Boise's Camel's Back Park.
Brandon Atkins, a representative of Central District Health, said to keep the spread of the novel coronavirus at bay, everyone needs to be engaging in social distancing.
"Everyone needs to be doing their part to protect those at highest risk in our community, for your elderly parent or grandparent, and you have to be hypersensitive about it in our community," Atkins said.
Atkins said that from a public health district standpoint, the Treasure Valley was going "above what recommendations are" and said local leaders were making strong messages about what people should be doing.
As a subject matter expert, however, Atkins said there were people who were failing to follow the best practices of social distancing.
"You will still have individuals who buck trends, who don't want to listen to what those who are closest to the cases want to say, who don't go to the sources of those facts," Atkins said.
He noted he wasn't advocating for a "hyper extreme, hunkered down in a bunker" response either, because even those measures might just keep COVID-19 at bay for a little while.
"This could continue on until we see herd immunity," Atkins said.
Because this virus hasn't been seen before, people don't have the immunity built up to combat it, like they do with the yearly influenza viruses that roll through communities. That's why taking social distancing measures seriously is so important.
"This is unprecedented for most of us in our lifetimes," he said.
ENFORCEMENT
Eagle’s order follows an order Meridian Mayor Robert Simison issued Friday, and McLean’s order. Violation of either of those orders is a misdemeanor — and the Meridian police departments have responded as a result.
According to Meridian’s order, “where a public health hazard is imminent, Meridian code 4-3-3 (B) authorizes the mayor to summarily enact a social distancing order which order measures may be taken to prevent or mitigate a foreseeable, imminent or preeminent public health hazard.”
Violation of that order is a misdemeanor, according to Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey.
“Meridian officers are responding to calls and using this as an educational opportunity, if an establishment refuses to comply then a report will be filed with the prosecutor requesting criminal charges on the owner and/or manager of the establishment,” Lavey wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
As of Monday afternoon, Meridian police responded to four calls for service on establishments that have been “slow to respond.”
But “those businesses are in compliance now and will not be identified,” Lavey said.
On March 17, the Boise City Council adopted a new ordinance adding to its city code, giving McLean emergency powers.
The Boise Police Department won’t be enforcing the social distancing order by proactively looking for people who violate the order, according to spokeswoman Haley Williams. But Boise officers will respond to complaints and conduct investigations.
“Violations will be referred to the City Prosecutors office for potential criminal charges,” Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “Again, voluntary compliance is the goal, and the health and safety of our community are of paramount importance.”
Williams didn’t immediately have the number of complaints the Boise Police Department received about gatherings. McLean had previously, on Thursday, ordered the closure of dine-in options at restaurants and bars in the city. Violation of that order is also a misdemeanor.
“We have responded to complaints regarding open dining rooms and they all have complied once contacted,” Williams wrote Tuesday in an email to the Idaho Press.