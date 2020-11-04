EAGLE — The city of Eagle will give out $300,000 in grants to small businesses, according to a press release.
The money comes from CARES Act funds provided to Eagle from the Governor's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, which created the grant to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eagle will be providing small businesses grants ranging in amount from $3,000 to $15,000 that will help reimburse expenses for "necessary expenditures related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and costs incurred between June 20, 2020 and December 30, 2020."
Small businesses in Eagle can begin submitting applications for the funds starting on Nov. 4. More information can be found at cityofeagle.org/smallbusinessgrants. The program is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.