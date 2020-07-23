The waterslide at Eagle Island State Park will close down beginning Thursday. The closure will remain in effect for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to a Wednesday press release. The rest of the park remains open for day-use access. Visitors can swim, hike, bike and picnic on the more than 500 acres. Park staff stated in the press release they encourage all visitors to practice safe physical distancing practices (at least 6 feet of separation) and to adhere to the county-wide mask ordinance when around non-housemates in public.
Other Canceled Events
Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved two 2020 annual conventions traditionally held at the Ford Idaho Center to an online streaming format, according to a press release. The decision to cancel the conventions came in early April after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The virtual program is being released online in six installments from the weekend of July 11-12 through the weekend of Aug. 29-30. Those interested in viewing the convention can find the program on jw.org. There is no charge for viewing the convention.
Idaho Veterans Parade: Out of an abundance of caution, the 2020 Idaho Veterans Parade, which was scheduled for November, is canceled due to uncertainties of the coronavirus. The safety of participants, spectators and volunteers is critical, event organizers wrote in an email. The event has been rescheduled to 2021.
Marsing High School All Class Reunion: The all class reunion, which was was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. “We will make plans to have a reunion next year on the first Sunday in August 2021,” the reunion committee stated in an email.
Get Involved
The 2020 Wild West Auction benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County is going virtual this year. A live Facebook broadcast featuring Auctioneer Larry Flynn and KTVB’s Mark Johnson will begin 6 p.m. July 24. More information: adaclubs.org/wildwestauction/. Bidding is now open for this virtual event. You will still be able to bid on auction items, give through sponsor-a-kid during our virtual paddle raise, have a chance to participate in giveaways for great prizes, and hear from some amazing children, according to the website.
Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by “adopting” dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is donating portion of proceeds from sales of the new 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cups to its foundation, which provides safety equipment — helmets, shields, respiratory masks — and overall support for local first responders. In addition, the Texas-style barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, according to the press release. More information: dickeys.com.
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. The event will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. Registration and more information is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.