EAGLE — The city of Eagle is canceling its July 10 Eagle Fun Days fireworks show due to restrictions and concerns about COVID-19.
"It is with a heavy heart that the City of Eagle must cancel the July 10th Eagle Fun Days Fireworks Show at Eagle Island State Park," a press release from the city said.
Central District Health moved Ada County back to Stage 3 restrictions last week, which caused the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to revoke the city's permit for the fireworks show on Eagle Island State Park.
"We are disappointed with this outcome and know many of our residents will be as well. We hope to make it up to everyone with a bigger, better celebration next year for Eagle's 50th Anniversary," the press release said.
Most of the rest of Eagle Fun Days is going virtual this year, including the Eagle Fun Run, Classic Car Show, Backyard Float Competition, Vendor Spotlight and more, with activities running now through July 11. Find details at cityofeagle.org/498/Virtual-Eagle-Fun-Days.
The Eat Shop Local Saturday market event is still planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11 in downtown Eagle.