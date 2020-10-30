IDAHO FALLS — In a Thursday visit to Idaho Falls, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told public officials that testing and mask use must become more widespread in eastern Idaho, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow.
Birx's visit comes days after Gov. Brad Little reissued some coronavirus related restrictions, but refused a statewide mask mandate, in the midst of a statewide surge that has stressed hospitals and made Idaho one of the nation's hotspots for new cases.
Birx has been on a nationwide tour through states. When Birx recently visited Bismarck, North Dakota, she called low compliance with public health guidelines in the capital city the lowest "that we have seen," the Associated Press reported.
Rackow told the Post Register on Friday that she and other Idaho public health officials met privately with Birx. Birx also held a general session with community leaders, including local public officials and higher education administrators.
In eastern Idaho, testing has mostly been recommended for people who are experiencing symptoms. The region has continually had the highest test positivity rate of all seven Idaho public health districts.
"Increased testing is going to help all of us, but that's not a reality right now in eastern Idaho specifically," Rackow said. "… But when we get more testing and are able to identify asymptomatic people and get them isolated, it's really going to help control the spread."
Rackow also said Birx commented on the low rate of mask use in eastern Idaho. "That is something that seemed to be concerning to her, because that's one of the few things we can do to slow the spread," Rackow said.
The task force Birx serves on recommended in early October that officials in Idaho issue a mask mandate and potentially fine people who don't comply.
Roger Christensen, chairman of Bonneville County Commissioners, was at the larger meeting with Birx.
"My takeaway was they want to make sure everybody recognizes how serious this is and how serious this could be," he said in an interview on Friday.
Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee also publicized the meeting in a news release on Friday.
“Dr. Birx emphasized that our safety guidelines and campus operations are on target,” Satterlee said in the news release. “She also reiterated that a mask mandate works, and that ties in directly with our campus efforts, and the efforts of all other public higher education institutions in Idaho.”