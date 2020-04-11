CALDWELL — Just a few months ago, downtown Caldwell was a hive of activity, with about 10 new businesses opening up shop in 2019.
Now, several business owners say the once bustling area is mostly abandoned. With most of their customers isolated at home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the only traffic downtown sees is from residents visiting briefly for pickup orders, but even those purchases are nowhere near the level Caldwell businesses previously experienced.
"We can't do this indefinitely," Rediscovered Books owner Laura Delaney said.
According to Destination Caldwell, a nonprofit that works with downtown businesses and manages plaza events, 11 businesses have temporarily closed, while seven are available exclusively through online orders. Eighteen restaurants are operating by pickup or delivery services only. Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman said so far, no businesses have reported permanent closures.
Out of four business owners that spoke to the Idaho Press, all of them said their sales have been down since Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order March 25. Kristopher Ott, owner of Chop Shop BBQ, said his business has dropped between 60% and 70%, while Dawn Bashore, who owns Fire & Ice Pottery Studio, said her sales have dropped around 90%.
Foot traffic was slowing down in downtown Caldwell before the stay-home order, according to Salvador Alamilla, owner of Amano Restaurante. Most business owners described a steady decline in customers through February to early March, aided by the closure of Indian Creek Plaza in February to remove the ice ribbon.
Despite that, Alamilla said his restaurant was still seeing a good portion of dine-in guests until around the time the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Idaho on March 13. After that, he said there was a steep drop in customers.
The lower sales caused most of the businesses to lay off a significant portion of their staff, except for Bashore, who has no employees other than her family. Alamilla, who laid off 27 of his front of house employees, said he hopes to hire those workers back after downtown regains its previous level of activity. In the meantime, he said the restaurant is offering its former employees one free meal a day during this period.
"We know they're going through a hard time as well," Alamilla said.
Though Bashore didn't have to lay off any staff, she is unsure how long she can remain in business with how much revenue she is losing. She had enough money saved to get her business through April, but if she doesn't receive a small business loan she is applying for on Monday, she will not have enough money to pay her rent in May, she said.
Much of downtown business' revenue connects to foot traffic created by Destination Caldwell's events. According to a press release, the nonprofit held 315 events in 2019, generating about 200,000 people.
Since Little issued the stay-home order, Smith-Sigman said four events have been canceled and three have been postponed. In March, the city of Caldwell canceled all special event permits for events larger than 250 people until further notice. Smith-Sigman said Destination Caldwell is postponing as many of those events as possible. Destination Caldwell is also posting regularly on its Facebook page about businesses that are still operating downtown.
Smith-Sigman said Destination Caldwell officials are working to reimagine the Farm to Fork Farmers Market, and she hopes to share more information in the next few weeks about how the event can happen safely. Other businesses have also shifted strategies on how to remain active during the pandemic.
"Everyone is trying to reinvent themselves as fast as they can," Delaney said.
Bashore had to rapidly reconstruct her business model to accommodate the advised isolation many residents are following. She created an online website through "a lot of fast and furious picture taking," where customers can purchase ceramics and select paint colors, which they can receive through pickup or delivery. The customers can paint their pottery in their homes, then call her back to retrieve and fire the ceramics in the kiln. Bashore said she has also made several virtual instructional videos.
Chop Shop BBQ is designed for takeout orders, Ott said. The restaurant has a walk-up window for pickup orders and offers delivery through Grubhub or DoorDash. Amano Restaurante also offers curbside pickup or delivery through Grubhub.
Though sales are down at Rediscovered Books, Delaney said she is touched by the support she sees from the community. All Rediscovered Books stores switched to a delivery model on March 21, Delaney said, and since then she has been encouraged by positive messages sent to her through social media, of which she's received hundreds.
Though Delaney said the economic recovery from COVID-19 will take longer than it did to slow down, she is willing to put in the work. She said the local delivery orders are popular enough that Rediscovered Books will likely keep it after the stay-home order ends.
Alamilla and Ott also said they've seen a lot of community support, and regularly serve customers from all over the Treasure Valley. Alamilla said on weekends, his restaurant can serve up to 50 orders a day. Both said they plan to continue operating through the pandemic as long as necessary.
"We're going to continue down this road as long as we have to," Alamilla said.
Smith-Sigman said the best ways to support local businesses right now is by purchasing takeout or delivery orders, buying gift cards or volunteering whenever appropriate.