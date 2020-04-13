ADA COUNTY — With social distancing orders in place at the state and local levels in Ada County, police are working to decide how to enforce them — and they’ve received more than 200 calls from residents about it.
As of Monday, none of the law enforcement agencies in Ada County have written citations for violating the social distancing orders, they confirmed to the Idaho Press.
According to a blog post on the Ada County Sheriff’s website, between March 26 — the day after Gov. Brad Little’s social distancing order went into effect — and Thursday, Ada County dispatchers had taken at least 230 calls for service related to COVID-19 from across the county. A call for service is a complaint or an inquiry a resident feels requires an investigation.
“The complaints have ranged from reports of groups of teens playing sports like basketball or soccer, or just kids playing outside; businesses being open, like restaurants, taverns, or gyms having people inside; house parties; people playing golf who don’t appear to be six feet apart; construction workers standing too close to each other; and about businesses some people don’t think are essential,” according to the post.
The post said Ada County deputies are emphasizing “education and the good judgement of our citizens” in reference to the order.
Many of the businesses people called police about were closed when deputies stopped by, according to the post.
Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order expires Wednesday, but he may extend it. Boise’s social distancing order — which took effect March 24 — was set to last for 30 days.