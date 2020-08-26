NAMPA — Monday marked the start of Nicole Gibbs’ ninth year of teaching at Willow Creek Elementary in Nampa.
Much of the preparation for the day had been similar to past years: the lesson planning, meetings and restocking classroom supplies. However, rather than greeting her new students in person, Gibbs instead welcomed them virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
And while Gibbs understands the rationale behind this decision, she’s concerned about the implications of not seeing her students face to face each day, even if only for a few weeks. She worries she won’t be able to spot the “red flags” and help students who are being abused.
“Teachers are that first line of safety for a lot of these students. We’re the ones who notice so many things. … I’ve been teaching for 12 years now, and just by looking into the face of a kiddo, I have discovered homelessness, abuse, molestation, hunger — all of those things that unfortunately you can’t see behind the screen of a computer,” Gibbs said. “I always call it the nudge from God, but it’s that intuition teachers have that causes us to ask, ‘Are you OK?’”
Gibbs, who worked as a counselor in the Middleton School District for several years before coming to Willow Creek, isn’t alone in this fear. Child welfare advocates are also concerned.
Jeannie Strohmeyer, the interim director of the Nampa Family Justice Center, said the organization is documenting a high rate of child abuse reports compared to past years.
In 2019, the National Children’s Alliance reports that more than 2,500 children were served at Children’s Advocacy Centers, like the Family Justice Center, throughout Idaho, according to a report published in late February. Typically, the victims were girls between the ages of 0-6 and 7-12, and the offender a parent or relative. The most common form of abuse reported was sexual and then physical violence.
Amid the pandemic, Strohmeyer said the nonprofit has not only seen a rise in reports, but an overall increase in the severity and intensity of cases. She added health and economic challenges have contributed to the pressures already facing families, and now, with the added stress of online schooling, things might escalate even further.
Strohmeyer said she wonders if this was a topic of discussion when school officials were deciding whether to do in-person or at-home learning. Or was it ignored?
“It’s mind-blowing to me how this is not more of a conversation — maybe it is, and I’m just not a part of them,” she said. “Even people who are functioning healthy right now are struggling with balancing everything, and then for the people who are in homes that aren’t healthy at all, it’s just like a firecracker in there. It’s just devastating. … I’m not trying to bash on anyone. I think everybody is trying to do their best, but where are these conversations being had? We can’t ignore other problems to solve some problems.”
‘WE NEED TO BE BETTER NEIGHBORS’
Like Strohmeyer, Paige Dinger, the executive director of Faces of Hope, said she also worries about the possibility of students slipping through the cracks amid online learning initiatives.
“We’ve relied on teachers for so long, since they are the ones who are having the most interactions with kids. But because the classroom setting is very different right now, it’s got to be the Target worker, the postman or the next door neighbor who also need to put eyes on these kids,” she said. “We need to rely on our community to ensure that our children stay safe.”
Dinger said the Boise-based organization has seen an overall increase in the number of child abuse reports and the severity of cases in comparison to previous years, similar to the Family Justice Center, both of which partner with St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Faces also is seeing a rise in abusive head trauma among infants and sexual abuse in school-aged children, Dinger said. She believes these trends could be a side effect of isolation.
“We’re cooped up in the house. We’re getting raw; we’re getting angry faster,” Dinger added. “Our caseloads are heavier than we’ve ever seen before. Things are skyrocketing.”
Dinger said it’ll be difficult for teachers to determine via video chat whether a child might be being abused, since the obvious signs — bruises or other injuries — could be easily covered, which is why she believes it’s so important for community members to speak out if they have any suspicions. She encouraged educators to look for changes in behavior and patterns not just in students, but parents as well, and to also look at what’s happening in the background of a child’s screen. Dinger urged parents to take “a moment to breathe” when tensions rise.
“We like to think what happens behind closed doors is none of our business — that’s not true,” she added. “We owe it to children to let them be children.”
Dinger’s sentiments were echoed by Roger Sherman, the executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund, which aims to prevent child abuse statewide and was created by the Legislature in 1985. He, too, believes more responsibility needs to be taken by communities to watch for mistreatment, especially now.
Sherman, whose organization works directly with schools to provide various trainings, said educators shouldn’t be the only line of defense when it comes to identifying abuse or neglect. Instead, everyone should play a role.
“It’s incumbent on other folks to see what they can do to help support parents who are under stress, and help those families get through this safely,” he added. “We need to be better neighbors. … If you see something, you should say something. We’re all mandated reporters.”
Gibbs said she recognizes that parents are in need of break — something the start of a new school year can often provide, at least for part of the day — and right now, that’s not possible. As with Strohmeyer and Dinger, she fears the long-term consequences all of this will have on children.
“I get frustrated hearing people say, ‘Oh, schools aren’t day cares. You’re not a social worker,’ and they are absolutely right. We’re not. However, we are a child partner,” Gibbs said. “School is that safe place where kids can come and just be a kid, and when we take that away, we take away so many kids’ lifelines to get help.”