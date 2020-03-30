BOISE — Officials with the Idaho Department of Labor said Monday its phone lines are overloaded with calls, as thousands of Idahoans try to file for unemployment insurance benefits amid an economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Labor officials are asking unemployment claimants to file online rather than over the phone.
Claimants may receive a busy signal if they call the Department of Labor. Jammed phone lines prevent the department’s claim specialists from calling out to resolve issues with individual claims, a news release said. When the department notifies a claimant there is an issue with their claim, the claimant should wait for a claims specialist to call.
“You do not have to call the department to file a claim," said Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier in the release. "Everything can be done online and most questions can be answered by reviewing the posted material. Our call volume is high and most callers are receiving a busy signal and will not get through.”
Last week, the department announced it saw a 1,200% increase in unemployment claims from the week before — the largest such increase in the state’s history. Idaho workers filed 13,341 new claims for unemployment insurance benefits during the week of March 15-21. During the previous week, 1,031 workers filed unemployment claims.
On Friday, federal lawmakers agreed to an expansion of the nation’s unemployment insurance program. Revier said it will take time for the state to implement the programs.
“Help is on the way, and we are working to implement the changes as soon as possible,” Revier said in the release. “People need to be patient as we work through the details with our federal partner.”
In the meantime, laid-off workers should apply for benefits, even if they are not sure they qualify, the release said.
To file an unemployment claim, visit labor.idaho.gov/claimantportal.
People filing for benefits can watch videos, read frequently asked questions and read the user guides on the Claimant Portal web page before they file online at labor.idaho.gov/claimantportal.
Answers to questions about unemployment insurance and COVID-19 are in the FAQ section of the labor website at www.labor.idaho.gov. To make it easier, questions are divided into two categories: regular questions about unemployment insurance and specific questions about COVID-19.
