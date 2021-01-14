BOISE — In the wake Gov. Brad Little moving up the vaccination timeline for certain groups of Idahoans, demand for a COVID-19 vaccine "far exceeds" supply in Central District Health, district officials said Thursday.
The health district covers Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties.
Little announced Tuesday that first responders, educators and correctional staff could start to receive the vaccine as soon as Wednesday, an accelerated timeline, and that Idahoans age 65 and older would be eligible Feb. 1.
Though demand is surging, "at this time, a significant increase in supply is not anticipated in the coming weeks," according to a Central District Health press release Thursday. The district receives weekly dose allocations through the Idaho Immunization Program within the Department of Health and Welfare.
The district is working with community partners to develop a log of businesses and organizations immediately eligible for vaccine.
"CDH is connecting eligible groups to enrolled vaccinators who are actively receiving vaccine during this stage in the process," district Director Russ Duke said in a statement. "However, CDH does not want to be a barrier to vaccine and recognizes that some individuals may choose to schedule their own appointment through a known vaccine provider."
The district does not have a waitlist or log process for the 65-and-older group. Instead, these residents should seek the vaccine through their primary care provider. For those who do not have one, or if their primary care provider is not an enrolled vaccinator, CDH will provide a list of enrolled vaccine providers. More information is to come.
As of Thursday, nearly 37,800 Idahoans had been vaccinated, including nearly 8,900 who'd received their second dose, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
VACCINE APPOINTMENTS
Here's a look at some of the COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered in the Treasure Valley, but it's not an all-inclusive list. Check with your provider for more information.
Saint Alphonsus Health System: Saint Al's has set up additional vaccination clinics, beginning this weekend, at its Regional Medical Center in Boise and Nampa medical center off Garrity Boulevard. The clinics are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition, vaccination clinics are available at various Saint Alphonsus Medical Group clinic locations. Patients will be required to go through screening upon entering the hospitals and wear masks.
Vaccination clinics will continue for the foreseeable future, as Idaho’s vaccination plans are implemented. Online scheduling for eligible workers can be found at saintalphonsus.org/getvaccinated.
Patients do not need to be Saint Alphonsus patients to get vaccinated. First-tier health care workers who have not yet received their vaccines are also encouraged to go online to schedule their appointments.
St. Luke's Health System: St. Luke's on Wednesday opened additional vaccine appointments for the designated groups. Appointment scheduling is open for Phase 1 and 2.1 individuals. Patients must provide proof of their job at their appointment. Scheduling can be done through a patient's myChart account with St. Luke's or by calling 208-381-9500.
Primary Health: Call a clinic near you to set up an appointment if you are in one of the designated groups.
Terry Reilly Health Services is vaccinating health care workers, long-term facility residents and frontline essential workers at its locations in Canyon and Owyhee counties.
Family Medicine Health Center is vaccinating individuals in designated groups. Established patients in Boise, Meridian and Kuna may call 208-514-2500 to set up an appointment; established patients in Nampa may call 208-954-8687.