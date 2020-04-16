An Idaho collaborative COVID-19 testing effort has secured enough supplies to test anyone in the Treasure Valley for the illness, regardless of their symptoms or possible exposure to the disease. The nonprofit also now has the capacity to test anyone in the area for the presence of antibodies in response to the virus — which could indicate immunity to COVID-19.
Crush the Curve Idaho is working with its partners throughout the state to bring the same testing ability to other parts of Idaho, according to a Thursday news release from the organization. But Treasure Valley residents can now receive either the test for COVID-19 or the antibody test regardless of whether they have symptoms of the disease or if they’ve been exposed to someone who has it.
Treasure Valley residents can register for a test on the project's website.
The initiative will also offer mobile testing for companies to test their employees as they return to work, according to the release.
The development comes just over a week after a coalition of local business leaders, including real estate developer Tommy Ahlquist, announced the project. Originally, Crush the Curve Idaho only offered testing to those workers deemed essential under Gov. Brad Little’s stay at home order. Ahlquist told the Idaho Press he and those he worked with were able to put the initiative together in a matter of days, securing tests from across the country. He has since emphasized the importance of rolling out testing to see who has developed antibodies in response to the virus, and said he sees that testing as key to getting Idaho’s workforce back to work.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.