MERIDIAN — A collaborative effort on the part Idaho businesses to promote testing for antibodies in response to the presence of COVID-19 in the body has resulted in almost 2,000 Treasure Valley residents taking the test — and positive tests are lower than expected.
Crush the Curve Idaho, a mass-testing project on the part of more than a dozen Idaho businesses, has tested 1,946 over the past two days at its testing site 2775 W. Navigator Drive in Meridian, Mike Boren, co-founder of Clearwater Analytics, said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Of those tested, 34 people — or 1.75% — tested positive for the presence of IgG antibodies in their bodies. IgG antibodies typically develop in a person’s bloodstream 14 days after they first begin to show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. If a person tests positive for IgG antibodies, it means they have been exposed to the virus, but if they have not shown symptoms for seven days, they are likely not contagious.
It's uncertain what the presence of antibodies in a person's body means for them personally. It's possible they could be immune to the disease as a result, but scientists aren't certain of that yet.
The test for IgG antibodies is different from the test to see if a person currently has COVID-19. According to Boren, 1,598 people had also been tested for the illness at the site in the past two days, and 49 of them — or 3.1% — tested positive.
The tests for the presence of the disease and the test for IgG antibodies are two separate tests.
“When we did this, we thought it might be a lot more than that, but we didn’t know,” Boren said during the press conference.
Those low numbers indicate social distancing might be working, he said.
However John Kaiser, the chief medical officer of Saltzer Health, emphasized Treasure Valley residents should not let their guard down.
“We’re not in the clear,” Kaiser said. “If we don’t do this right we could be in a much worse situation than we are in today, and none of us wants that.”
He also said increased testing is one of the most important things the community could do in response to the presence of the virus, because it provides scientists with data to better study the disease.
“We now have the capability to do this testing … and that’s the most important part for figuring out how we can control any future outbreak,” he said.
To that end, Boren said, Crush the Curve’s leadership wants to test 18,000 people by May 1. The goal is to test people from across the state — Blaine and Custer counties, east Idaho, Kootenai County and, he said, “almost the entire population of McCall.”
If 18,000 Idahoans got tested, Boren said, that would mean roughly 1% of the state’s population would have been tested. While that’s a small number, Boren said it would still be valuable data — because the virus will likely return.
“We know there’s going to be return of this disease … in the community,” Kaiser said.