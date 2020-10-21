BOISE — Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee is scheduled to have its first meeting Friday, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday in a new release.
The committee is comprised of stakeholders from across the state, including the tribes, priority populations, health care systems and providers, and immunization organizations. The members — a complete list of which can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-covid-19-vaccine-advisory-committee — will work together to "enhance Idaho’s vaccine distribution plan in adherence with federal guidance and requirements."
“The availability of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles in getting our lives closer to normal. Here in Idaho, we have been planning for months for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and our COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will stay focused on making sure Idaho is ready when the initial supply becomes available,” Little said in the release.
The advisory committee’s timely creation will ensure a coordinated approach with Idaho’s COVID-19 interim vaccine distribution plan, according to the governor's office. This plan was submitted to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention by the Oct. 16 deadline as well.
The governor's office said the initial vaccine also is expected to be limited, and likely offered first to just health care workers in order to best protect themselves and their patients.
“We want to assure Idahoans that vaccine safety is our No. 1 priority,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state public health officer and executive secretary for the committee, said in the release. “The committee will advise Gov. Little and the Department of Health and Welfare on vaccine implementation strategies to ensure broad vaccination coverage throughout the state.”
The Friday meeting is open to the public, and additional details will be available at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.