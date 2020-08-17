Weekend updates:
Saturday: 27,477 total cases statewide, 304 of those new on Saturday.
Sunday:
- Cases: 27,660 statewide, 183 of those new
- Deaths: 269 deaths, up four from Friday's figure of 265
- Infections among health care workers: 1,637, 18 higher than Friday's tally
- Hospitalizations: 1,110, 19 higher than Friday's tally
Ada County on Sunday reported a total of 9,968 cases, 215 more than Friday's tally, and 95 deaths, up two from Friday's 93.
Canyon County on Sunday reported a total of 6,362 cases, up 105 from Friday's tally; and 56 deaths, no new since Friday.
Weekly summary of cases at long-term care facilities, Aug. 14:
- Currently there are 1,338 cases associated with 98 long-term care facilities in Idaho.
- Total cases in long-term care facilities: 1,668
- Related deaths: 138 associated with 42 facilities
- Outbreaks have been resolved at 38 facilities.
New since last week:
- Cases: 347
- Outbreaks: 14
- Deaths: 13
Outbreak means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility. A resolved outbreak means more than 28 days have passed without any additional cases associated with the facility.
Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov/ltc
Daily statewide updates, as of 5 p.m. Aug. 14:
Statewide cases:
New: 542
Total: 27,173
Statewide deaths:
New: 14
Total: 265
Ada County cases:
New: 158
Total: 7,753
Ada County deaths:
New: 3
Total: 93
Canyon County cases:
New: 120
Total: 6,257
Canyon County deaths:
New: 5
Total: 56
Hospitalizations:
New: 23
Total: 1,091
Presumed recovered:
New: 280
Total: 10,369
Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov
Hospital data for Aug. 13:
302 cases admitted to ICU statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Patients admitted with COVID-19:
- Saint Alphonsus: 41 out of 363 admissions on Thursday, or 11.2%
- St. Luke's: 47 out of 469 admissions on Thursday, or 10%
14-day average positive testing rates:
- Saint Alphonsus: 21.6%
- St. Luke's: 9%