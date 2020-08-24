Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

Dr. Ryan Cole reaches for a COVID-19 test sample at Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 24:

 

Statewide cases:

 

New: 217

 

Total: 30,070

 

Statewide deaths:

 

New: 7

 

Total: 314

 

Ada County cases:

 

New: 72

 

Total: 10,664

 

Ada County deaths:

 

New: 2

 

Total: 111

 

Canyon County cases:

 

New: 27

 

Total: 6,825

 

Canyon County deaths:

 

New: 0

 

Total: 65

 

Hospitalizations:

 

New: 13

 

Total: 1,269

 

Presumed recovered:

 

New: 475 (since Saturday)

 

Total: 13,081

 

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov

 

Weekend updates, Aug. 22-23

On Sunday, the state's total cases were up to 29,853, up 484 over Friday's total (191 of those were new on Sunday). Deaths were at 307, up from 304 on Friday. All three were in Canyon County.

Health care worker infections were at 1,816 on Sunday, up by 24 from Friday. Total hospitalizations to date were at 1,256, up by 23 from Friday.

Ada total cases on Sunday were 10,592, up 136 from Friday. Deaths in Ada held at 109.

Canyon total cases were at 6,798 on Sunday, up 135 from Friday. Deaths were at 65, up from 62 on Friday.

Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 22:

Statewide cases:

New: 293

Total: 29,662

Statewide deaths:

New: 2

Total: 306

Ada County cases:

New: 112

Total: 10,562

Ada County deaths:

New: 0

Total: 109

Canyon County cases:

New: 72

Total: 6,735

Canyon County deaths:

New: 2

Total: 64

Hospitalizations:

New: 13

Total: 1,246

Presumed recovered:

New: 247

Total: 12,606

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov

Weekend updates, Aug. 15-16:

Sunday, Aug. 16:

  • Cases: 27,660 statewide, 183 of those new
  • Deaths: 269 deaths, up four from Friday's figure of 265
  • Infections among health care workers: 1,637, 18 higher than Friday's tally
  • Hospitalizations: 1,110, 19 higher than Friday's tally

Ada County on Sunday reported a total of 9,968 cases, 215 more than Friday's tally, and 95 deaths, up two from Friday's 93.

Canyon County on Sunday reported a total of 6,362 cases, up 105 from Friday's tally; and 56 deaths, no new since Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 15: 27,477 total cases statewide, 304 of those new on Saturday.

Weekly summary of cases at long-term care facilities, Aug. 21:

  • Currently there are 1,546 cases associated with 109 long-term care facilities in Idaho.
  • Total cases in long-term care facilities: 1,882
  • Related deaths: 172 associated with 49 facilities
  • Outbreaks have been resolved at 39 facilities. 

New since last week: 

  • Cases: 208
  • Outbreaks: 11 
  • Deaths: 34

Outbreak means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility. A resolved outbreak means more than 28 days have passed without any additional cases associated with the facility.

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov/ltc

Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 14:

Statewide cases:

New: 542

Total: 27,173

Statewide deaths:

New: 14

Total: 265

Ada County cases:

New: 158

Total: 7,753

Ada County deaths:

New: 3

Total: 93

Canyon County cases:

New: 120

Total: 6,257

Canyon County deaths:

New: 5

Total: 56

Hospitalizations:

New: 23

Total: 1,091

Presumed recovered:

New: 280

Total: 10,369

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov

Hospital data for Aug. 17:

316 cases admitted to ICU statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Patients admitted with COVID-19:

  • Saint Alphonsus: 53 out of 375 admissions on Monday, or 14%
  • St. Luke's: 53 out of 454 admissions on Thursday, or 11.6%

14-day average positive testing rates:

  • Saint Alphonsus: 14.13%
  • St. Luke's: 9%

