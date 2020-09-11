SEPT. 11
1A deaths: 139 (1 new)
1A cases: 11,873 (50 new)
2C deaths: 89 (1 new)
2C cases: 7,652 (34 new)
State deaths: 412 (5 new)
State total cases: 34,950 (333 new)
Hospitalizations: 1,569 (18 new)
Presumed recovered: 18,052 (453 new)
Weekly summary of cases at long-term care facilities, Sept. 11:
Currently there are 1,629 cases associated with 77 long-term care facilities in Idaho.
Total cases in long-term care facilities: 2,297
Total related deaths: 227 associated with 55 facilities
Outbreaks have been resolved at 85 facilities.
New since last week:
Cases: 105
Outbreaks: 4
Deaths: 15
Outbreak means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility. A resolved outbreak means more than 28 days have passed without any additional cases associated with the facility.
SEPT. 10
1A deaths: 138 (no new)
1A cases: 11,823 (73 new)
2C deaths: 88 (no new)
2C cases: 7,618 (43 new)
State deaths: 407 (1 new)
State total cases: 34,617 (430 new)
Hospitalizations: 1,551 (15 new)
Presumed recovered: 17,599 (255 new)
SEPT. 9
Idaho has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths reported statewide in a single day today, with the state Department of Health & Welfare tally jumping by 17, from 389 deaths on Tuesday to 406 today. Of those, seven were in Ada County and three were in Canyon County.
The grim news came as 329 new coronavirus infections were reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the ongoing tally to 34,310. That includes 2,267 infections among health care workers, up by 33 from the previous day's report; and 1,536 hospitalizations, up by 34 from a day earlier.
In Ada County, total COVID-19 cases reported now come to 11,750, according to IDHW, with 62 of those new today and 138 deaths, up from 131 yesterday.
In Canyon County, total cases are at 7,575, up 49 from the day before, and deaths are at 88, up from 85 a day earlier.
The previous deadliest day reported by IDHW was July 29, when 13 deaths were reported statewide.
Editor's note: The total death tally as of Wednesday has been corrected.
Daily tallies:
SEPT. 9
1A deaths: 138 (7 new)
1A cases: 11,750 (62 new)
2C deaths: 88 (3 new)
2C cases: 7,575 (47 new)
State deaths: 406 (17 new)
State total cases: 34,310 (329 new)
Hospitalizations: 1,536 (34 new)
Presumed recovered: 17,304 (348 new)
SEPT. 8
1A deaths: 131 (1 new)
1A cases: 11,688 (60 new)
2C deaths: 85 (0 new)
2C cases: 7,528 (37 new)
State deaths: 389 (4 new)
State new cases: 240
State total cases: 33,981
Hospitalizations: 1,502 (34 new)
Presumed recovered: 16,956 (286)
SEPT. 7
1A deaths: 130
1A cases: 11,628
2C deaths: 85
2C cases: 7,491
State deaths: 385
State new cases: 74
State total cases: 33,741
Hospitalizations: 1,468
Presumed recovered: 16,670
SEPT. 4
1A deaths: 129 (1 new)
1A cases: 11,468 (57 new)
2C deaths: 85 (4 new)
2C cases: 7,385 (53 new)
State deaths: 382 (10 new)
State new cases: 269
State total cases: 33,196
Hospitalizations: 1,461 (19 new)
Presumed recovered: 16,071
SEPT. 3
1A deaths: 128 (0 new)
1A cases: 11,411 (37 new)
2C deaths: 81 (0 new)
2C cases: 7,332 (28 new)
State deaths: 372 (0 new)
State new cases: 263
State total cases: 32,927
Hospitalizations: 1,442 (7 new)
Presumed recovered: 15,787 (202 new)
SEPT. 2
1A deaths: 128 (1 new)
1A cases: 11,374 (107 new)
2C deaths: 81 (1 new)
2C cases: 7,304 (43 new)
State deaths: 372 (4 new)
State new cases: 296
State total cases: 32,664
Hospitalizations: 1,435 (41 new )
Presumed recovered: 15,585 (373 new)
SEPT. 1
1A deaths: 127 (2 new)
1A cases: 11,267 (91 new)
2C deaths: 80 (2 new)
2C cases: 7,261 (39 new)
State deaths: 368 (7 new)
State new cases: 280
State total cases: 32,368
Hospitalizations: 1,394 (0 new)
Presumed recovered: 15,212 (249 new)
Monday, Aug. 31:
Statewide cases:
New: 221
Total: 32,088
Statewide deaths:
New: 2
Total: 361
Ada County cases:
New: 67
Total: 11,176
Ada County deaths:
New: 0
Total: 125
Canyon County cases:
New: 17
Total: 7,222
Canyon County deaths:
New: 2
Total: 78
Hospitalizations:
New: 25
Total: 1,394
Presumed recovered:
New: 788 since Friday
Total: 14,963
Sunday, Aug. 30:
Statewide cases:
New: 190
Total: 31,867
Statewide deaths:
New: 1
Total: 359
Ada County cases:
New: 29
Total: 11,109
Ada County deaths:
New: 0
Total: 125
Canyon County case:
New: 79
Total: 7,205
Canyon County deaths:
New: 1
Total: 76
Hospitalizations:
New: 4
Total: 1,369
Heath care workers infected:
New: 7
Total: 2,047
Saturday, Aug. 29:
Statewide cases:
New: 293
Total: 31,677
Statewide deaths:
New: 5
Total: 358
Ada County cases:
New: 98
Total: 11,080 cases
Ada County deaths:
New: 1
Total: 125
Canyon County cases:
New: 75
Total: 7,126
Canyon County deaths:
New: 1
Total: 75
Hospitalizations:
New: 16
Total: 1,365
Health care workers infected:
New: 36
Total: 2,040
Friday, Aug. 28:
Statewide cases:
New: 342
Total: 31,122
Statewide deaths:
New: 6
Total: 343
Ada County cases:
New: 77
Total: 10,930
Ada County deaths:
New: 2
Total: 118
Canyon County cases:
New: 54
Total: 7,004
Canyon County deaths:
New: 2
Total: 73
Hospitalizations:
New: 24
Total: 1,328
Presumed recovered:
New: 271
Total: 13,928
Thursday, Aug. 27:
Statewide cases:
New: 305
Total: 30,780
Statewide deaths:
New: 11
Total: 337
Ada County cases:
New: 105
Total: 10,853
Ada County deaths:
New: 4
Total: 116
Canyon County cases:
New: 40
Total: 6,950
Canyon County deaths:
New: 1
Total: 71
Hospitalizations:
New: 19
Total: 1,304
Presumed recovered:
New: 304
Total: 13,657
Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 24:
Statewide cases:
New: 217
Total: 30,070
Statewide deaths:
New: 7
Total: 314
Ada County cases:
New: 72
Total: 10,664
Ada County deaths:
New: 2
Total: 111
Canyon County cases:
New: 27
Total: 6,825
Canyon County deaths:
New: 0
Total: 65
Hospitalizations:
New: 13
Total: 1,269
Presumed recovered:
New: 475 (since Saturday)
Total: 13,081
Weekend updates, Aug. 22-23
On Sunday, the state's total cases were up to 29,853, up 484 over Friday's total (191 of those were new on Sunday). Deaths were at 307, up from 304 on Friday. All three were in Canyon County.
Health care worker infections were at 1,816 on Sunday, up by 24 from Friday. Total hospitalizations to date were at 1,256, up by 23 from Friday.
Ada total cases on Sunday were 10,592, up 136 from Friday. Deaths in Ada held at 109.
Canyon total cases were at 6,798 on Sunday, up 135 from Friday. Deaths were at 65, up from 62 on Friday.
Aug. 22:
Statewide cases:
New: 293
Total: 29,662
Statewide deaths:
New: 2
Total: 306
Ada County cases:
New: 112
Total: 10,562
Ada County deaths:
New: 0
Total: 109
Canyon County cases:
New: 72
Total: 6,735
Canyon County deaths:
New: 2
Total: 64
Hospitalizations:
New: 13
Total: 1,246
Presumed recovered:
New: 247
Total: 12,606
Weekend updates, Aug. 15-16:
Sunday, Aug. 16:
Cases: 27,660 statewide, 183 of those new
Deaths: 269 deaths, up four from Friday's figure of 265
Infections among health care workers: 1,637, 18 higher than Friday's tally
Hospitalizations: 1,110, 19 higher than Friday's tally
Ada County on Sunday reported a total of 9,968 cases, 215 more than Friday's tally, and 95 deaths, up two from Friday's 93.
Canyon County on Sunday reported a total of 6,362 cases, up 105 from Friday's tally; and 56 deaths, no new since Friday.
Saturday, Aug. 15: 27,477 total cases statewide, 304 of those new on Saturday.
Weekly summary of cases at long-term care facilities, Aug. 21:
Currently there are 1,546 cases associated with 109 long-term care facilities in Idaho.
Total cases in long-term care facilities: 1,882
Related deaths: 172 associated with 49 facilities
Outbreaks have been resolved at 39 facilities.
New since last week:
Cases: 208
Outbreaks: 11
Deaths: 34
Outbreak means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility. A resolved outbreak means more than 28 days have passed without any additional cases associated with the facility.
Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 14:
Statewide cases:
New: 542
Total: 27,173
Statewide deaths:
New: 14
Total: 265
Ada County cases:
New: 158
Total: 7,753
Ada County deaths:
New: 3
Total: 93
Canyon County cases:
New: 120
Total: 6,257
Canyon County deaths:
New: 5
Total: 56
Hospitalizations:
New: 23
Total: 1,091
Presumed recovered:
New: 280
Total: 10,369
Hospital data for Aug. 17:
316 cases admitted to ICU statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Patients admitted with COVID-19:
Saint Alphonsus: 53 out of 375 admissions on Monday, or 14%
St. Luke's: 53 out of 454 admissions on Thursday, or 11.6%
14-day average positive testing rates:
Saint Alphonsus: 14.13%
St. Luke's: 9%