Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

Dr. Ryan Cole reaches for a COVID-19 test sample at Cole Diagnostics in Boise on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

SEPT. 14

1A deaths: 140 (0 new)

1A cases: 11,980 (27 new)

2C deaths: 93 (3 new)

2C cases: 7,718 (31 new)

State deaths: 419 (4 new)

State total cases: 35,532 (253 new)

Hospitalizations: 1,612 total (8 new)

Presumed recovered: 18,826 (207 new)

SEPT. 13

1A deaths: 140 (0 new)

1A cases: 11,953 (30 new)

2C deaths: 90 deaths (0 new)

2C cases: 7,687 (16 new)

State deaths: 415 (0 new)

State cases: 35,279 (112 new)

Hospitalizations: 1,604 (8 new)

Presumed recovered: 18,619 (213 new)

SEPT. 12

1A deaths: 140 (1 new)

1A cases: 11,923 (50 new)

2C deaths: 90 (1 new)

2C cases: 7,671 (19 new)

State deaths: 415 (3 new)

State total cases: 35,167 (217 new)

Hospitalizations: 1,596 (27 new)

Presumed recovered: 18,406 (354 new)

SEPT. 11

1A deaths: 139 (1 new)

1A cases: 11,873 (50 new)

2C deaths: 89 (1 new)

2C cases: 7,652 (34 new)

State deaths: 412 (5 new)

State total cases: 34,950 (333 new)

Hospitalizations: 1,569 (18 new)

Presumed recovered: 18,052 (453 new)

Weekly summary of cases at long-term care facilities, Sept. 11:

Currently there are 1,629 cases associated with 77 long-term care facilities in Idaho.

Total cases in long-term care facilities: 2,297

Total related deaths: 227 associated with 55 facilities

Outbreaks have been resolved at 85 facilities.

New since last week:

Cases: 105

Outbreaks: 4

Deaths: 15

Outbreak means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility. A resolved outbreak means more than 28 days have passed without any additional cases associated with the facility.

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov/ltc

SEPT. 10

1A deaths: 138 (no new)

1A cases: 11,823 (73 new)

2C deaths: 88 (no new)

2C cases: 7,618 (43 new)

State deaths: 407 (1 new)

State total cases: 34,617 (430 new)

Hospitalizations: 1,551 (15 new)

Presumed recovered: 17,599 (255 new)

SEPT. 9

Idaho has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths reported statewide in a single day today, with the state Department of Health & Welfare tally jumping by 17, from 389 deaths on Tuesday to 406 today. Of those, seven were in Ada County and three were in Canyon County.

The grim news came as 329 new coronavirus infections were reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the ongoing tally to 34,310. That includes 2,267 infections among health care workers, up by 33 from the previous day's report; and 1,536 hospitalizations, up by 34 from a day earlier.

In Ada County, total COVID-19 cases reported now come to 11,750, according to IDHW, with 62 of those new today and 138 deaths, up from 131 yesterday.

In Canyon County, total cases are at 7,575, up 49 from the day before, and deaths are at 88, up from 85 a day earlier.

The previous deadliest day reported by IDHW was July 29, when 13 deaths were reported statewide.

Editor's note: The total death tally as of Wednesday has been corrected.

Daily tallies:

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov

SEPT. 9

1A deaths: 138 (7 new)

1A cases: 11,750 (62 new)

2C deaths: 88 (3 new)

2C cases: 7,575 (47 new)

State deaths: 406 (17 new)

State total cases: 34,310 (329 new)

Hospitalizations: 1,536 (34 new)

Presumed recovered: 17,304 (348 new)

SEPT. 8

1A deaths: 131 (1 new)

1A cases: 11,688 (60 new)

2C deaths: 85 (0 new)

2C cases: 7,528 (37 new)

State deaths: 389 (4 new)

State new cases: 240

State total cases: 33,981

Hospitalizations: 1,502 (34 new)

Presumed recovered: 16,956 (286)

SEPT. 7

1A deaths: 130

1A cases: 11,628

2C deaths: 85

2C cases: 7,491

State deaths: 385

State new cases: 74

State total cases: 33,741

Hospitalizations: 1,468

Presumed recovered: 16,670

SEPT. 4

1A deaths: 129 (1 new)

1A cases: 11,468 (57 new)

2C deaths: 85 (4 new)

2C cases: 7,385 (53 new)

State deaths: 382 (10 new)

State new cases: 269

State total cases: 33,196

Hospitalizations: 1,461 (19 new)

Presumed recovered: 16,071

SEPT. 3

1A deaths: 128 (0 new)

1A cases: 11,411 (37 new)

2C deaths: 81 (0 new)

2C cases: 7,332 (28 new)

State deaths: 372 (0 new)

State new cases: 263

State total cases: 32,927

Hospitalizations: 1,442 (7 new)

Presumed recovered: 15,787 (202 new)

SEPT. 2

1A deaths: 128 (1 new)

1A cases: 11,374 (107 new)

2C deaths: 81 (1 new)

2C cases: 7,304 (43 new)

State deaths: 372 (4 new)

State new cases: 296

State total cases: 32,664

Hospitalizations: 1,435 (41 new )

Presumed recovered: 15,585 (373 new)

SEPT. 1

1A deaths: 127 (2 new)

1A cases: 11,267 (91 new)

2C deaths: 80 (2 new)

2C cases: 7,261 (39 new)

State deaths: 368 (7 new)

State new cases: 280

State total cases: 32,368

Hospitalizations: 1,394 (0 new)

Presumed recovered: 15,212 (249 new)

Monday, Aug. 31:

Statewide cases: 

New: 221

Total: 32,088

Statewide deaths:

New: 2

Total: 361 

Ada County cases:

New: 67

Total: 11,176

Ada County deaths:

New: 0 

Total: 125

Canyon County cases:

New: 17

Total: 7,222

Canyon County deaths:

New: 2

Total: 78 

Hospitalizations:

New: 25

Total: 1,394 

Presumed recovered:

New: 788 since Friday

Total: 14,963 

Sunday, Aug. 30:

Statewide cases: 

New: 190

Total: 31,867

Statewide deaths:

New: 1

Total: 359

Ada County cases:

New: 29

Total: 11,109

Ada County deaths:

New: 0

Total: 125

Canyon County case:

New: 79

Total: 7,205

Canyon County deaths:

New: 1

Total: 76

Hospitalizations:

New: 4

Total: 1,369

Heath care workers infected:

New: 7

Total: 2,047

Saturday, Aug. 29:

Statewide cases:

New: 293

Total: 31,677

Statewide deaths:

New: 5

Total: 358 

Ada County cases:

New: 98

Total: 11,080 cases

Ada County deaths:

New: 1

Total: 125 

Canyon County cases:

New: 75

Total: 7,126

Canyon County deaths:

New: 1

Total: 75

Hospitalizations: 

New: 16

Total: 1,365

Health care workers infected:

New: 36

Total: 2,040

Friday, Aug. 28:

Statewide cases:

New: 342

Total: 31,122

Statewide deaths:

New: 6

Total: 343

Ada County cases:

New: 77

Total: 10,930

Ada County deaths:

New: 2

Total: 118

Canyon County cases:

New: 54

Total: 7,004

Canyon County deaths:

New: 2

Total: 73

Hospitalizations:

New: 24

Total: 1,328

Presumed recovered:

New: 271

Total: 13,928

Thursday, Aug. 27:

Statewide cases:

New: 305

Total: 30,780

Statewide deaths:

New: 11

Total: 337

Ada County cases:

New: 105

Total: 10,853

Ada County deaths:

New: 4

Total: 116

Canyon County cases:

New: 40

Total: 6,950

Canyon County deaths: 

New: 1

Total: 71

Hospitalizations:

New: 19

Total: 1,304

Presumed recovered: 

New: 304

Total: 13,657

Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Statewide cases:

New: 305

Total: 30,780

Statewide deaths:

New: 11

Total: 337

Ada County cases:

New: 105

Total: 10,853

Ada County deaths: 

New: 4

Total: 116

Canyon County cases:

New: 40

Total: 6,950

Canyon County deaths:

New: 1

Total: 71

Hospitalizations:

New: 19

Total: 1,304

Presumed recovered:

New: 304

Total: 13,657

Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 24:

Statewide cases:

New: 217

Total: 30,070

Statewide deaths:

New: 7

Total: 314

Ada County cases:

New: 72

Total: 10,664

Ada County deaths:

New: 2

Total: 111

Canyon County cases:

New: 27

Total: 6,825

Canyon County deaths:

New: 0

Total: 65

Hospitalizations:

New: 13

Total: 1,269

Presumed recovered:

New: 475 (since Saturday)

Total: 13,081

Weekend updates, Aug. 22-23

On Sunday, the state's total cases were up to 29,853, up 484 over Friday's total (191 of those were new on Sunday). Deaths were at 307, up from 304 on Friday. All three were in Canyon County.

Health care worker infections were at 1,816 on Sunday, up by 24 from Friday. Total hospitalizations to date were at 1,256, up by 23 from Friday.

Ada total cases on Sunday were 10,592, up 136 from Friday. Deaths in Ada held at 109.

Canyon total cases were at 6,798 on Sunday, up 135 from Friday. Deaths were at 65, up from 62 on Friday.

Aug. 22:

Statewide cases:

New: 293

Total: 29,662

Statewide deaths:

New: 2

Total: 306

Ada County cases:

New: 112

Total: 10,562

Ada County deaths:

New: 0

Total: 109

Canyon County cases:

New: 72

Total: 6,735

Canyon County deaths:

New: 2

Total: 64

Hospitalizations:

New: 13

Total: 1,246

Presumed recovered:

New: 247

Total: 12,606

Weekend updates, Aug. 15-16:

Sunday, Aug. 16:

  • Cases: 27,660 statewide, 183 of those new

  • Deaths: 269 deaths, up four from Friday's figure of 265

  • Infections among health care workers: 1,637, 18 higher than Friday's tally

  • Hospitalizations: 1,110, 19 higher than Friday's tally

Ada County on Sunday reported a total of 9,968 cases, 215 more than Friday's tally, and 95 deaths, up two from Friday's 93.

Canyon County on Sunday reported a total of 6,362 cases, up 105 from Friday's tally; and 56 deaths, no new since Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 15: 27,477 total cases statewide, 304 of those new on Saturday.

Weekly summary of cases at long-term care facilities, Aug. 21:

  • Currently there are 1,546 cases associated with 109 long-term care facilities in Idaho.

  • Total cases in long-term care facilities: 1,882

  • Related deaths: 172 associated with 49 facilities

  • Outbreaks have been resolved at 39 facilities. 

New since last week: 

  • Cases: 208

  • Outbreaks: 11 

  • Deaths: 34

Outbreak means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility. A resolved outbreak means more than 28 days have passed without any additional cases associated with the facility.

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov/ltc

Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 14:

Statewide cases:

New: 542

Total: 27,173

Statewide deaths:

New: 14

Total: 265

Ada County cases:

New: 158

Total: 7,753

Ada County deaths:

New: 3

Total: 93

Canyon County cases:

New: 120

Total: 6,257

Canyon County deaths:

New: 5

Total: 56

Hospitalizations:

New: 23

Total: 1,091

Presumed recovered:

New: 280

Total: 10,369

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov

Hospital data for Aug. 17:

316 cases admitted to ICU statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Patients admitted with COVID-19:

  • Saint Alphonsus: 53 out of 375 admissions on Monday, or 14%

  • St. Luke's: 53 out of 454 admissions on Thursday, or 11.6%

14-day average positive testing rates:

  • Saint Alphonsus: 14.13%

  • St. Luke's: 9%

